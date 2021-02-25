Online Learning Experts At Missouri Virtual Academy Invite Students To Enroll For 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA), a full-time online public school program serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and a dynamic and interactive curriculum, MOVA gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in an environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

"At MOVA, we are proud to provide families statewide with a dedicated online school," said Head of School Steve Richards. "We are designed to be virtual with the state-certified teachers needed to help students thrive in this environment."

MOVA students access a rich curriculum facilitated by Missouri-certified teachers in virtual classrooms. All students are offered the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art, and music. MOVA's teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one online meetings to ensure academic and personal success.

While working towards their high school diplomas, MOVA students in grades 9-12 can participate in Stride Career Prep. This program allows them to pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in in-demand fields of Business, Health and Human Services, and Information Technology. Courses developed with business and industry professionals invite students to explore college and career options while charting their own path to graduation and beyond.

Families and students choose online and blended learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, school safety concerns, or to balance student schedules with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

MOVA students remain connected to their district of residence and graduate with diplomas from their home district. Students are eligible for sports, outings, and extracurricular activities like all other public-school students in Missouri.

MOVA is still accepting enrollments for the Spring 2021 semester and welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year. More information on MOVA and how to enroll can be found at mova.k12.com following MOVA on Facebook.

About Missouri Virtual Academy

Missouri Virtual Academy is a full-time public-school program serving students in grades K through 12 with prior public-school enrollment the semester prior to enrollment. As part of the Grandview R-2 School District, MOVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MOVA, visit mova.k12.com.

