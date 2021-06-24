Online Learning Consortium Hosts Summer Webinar Series To Better Prepare Education Community For Fall 2021

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Learning Consortium (OLC), a nonprofit community of education leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing digital teaching and learning, today announced a free, summer webinar series to better prepare the education community for fall with research backed practices, strategies, and ideas from the OLC community.

The webinar topics—including such things as program management strategies, student success, inclusivity, blended environments, accessibility and preventing burnout—received Best-In-Track distinction and were selected as inspiring and change-making by 4,800 peers attending OLC's annual Innovate 2021 conference.

OLC is hosting the #WeAreOLC summer series to bring the topics and speakers to an even broader audience at a time when the education realm needs more inspiration and tools than ever as the community reorients in a post COVID-19 world.

"Summer is a great time for our community to step out of the classroom with students and step into the classroom with each other to share and learn how to do our work better and make digital teaching and learning more accessible and successful," said Jessica Knott, Assistant Vice President of Community Strategy, Experience and Management, OLC. "The challenges of COVID-19 only made our community stronger, and I'm pleased that we're able to help disseminate our community's strength, wisdom, time-tested strategies, tactics and tools."

The webinar series will also help set the stage for Accelerate 2021 , OLC's fall conference slated for September virtually and October in-person in Washington D.C.

The webinar presenters hail from Stanford University, the University of St. Augustine, the University of Nebraska, Oregon State University ECampus, Southern California University, Madison College and Lesley University.

The webinars include:

Now available on demand ( June 23 , 1 p.m. ET ): Blended Teaching and Learning. Learn how to apply the TPACK (Technological Pedagogical and Content Knowledge) model for Learning Management System training at institutions.

, ): Blended Teaching and Learning. Learn how to apply the TPACK (Technological Pedagogical and Content Knowledge) model for Learning Management System training at institutions. June 30 , 1 p.m. ET : Career and Technical Education. Explore program management strategies and student success practices for the Master of Engineering Management (MEM) program at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln , a fully asynchronous, online professional master's degree for working engineers.

, : Career and Technical Education. Explore program management strategies and student success practices for the Master of Engineering Management (MEM) program at the - , a fully asynchronous, online professional master's degree for working engineers. July 7 , 1 p.m. ET : Process, Problems, and Practices. Discover communication techniques and skill sets that ensure effective presentation in virtual environments and how to get the most out of future online lectures, classes, or presentations.

, : Process, Problems, and Practices. Discover communication techniques and skill sets that ensure effective presentation in virtual environments and how to get the most out of future online lectures, classes, or presentations. July 14 , 1 p.m. ET : Teaching and Learning Practice. Learn five approaches for designing online learning environments welcoming to traditionally marginalized students: community, agency, representation, equal access, and pedagogies of care.

, : Teaching and Learning Practice. Learn five approaches for designing online learning environments welcoming to traditionally marginalized students: community, agency, representation, equal access, and pedagogies of care. July 21 , 1 p.m. ET : Instructional Technologies and Tools. Learn how the USAHS Center for Innovative Clinical Practice created personalized experiences that immerse students in authentic learning environments such as hospitals, educational settings, homes, and workspaces.

, : Instructional Technologies and Tools. Learn how the USAHS Center for Innovative Clinical Practice created personalized experiences that immerse students in authentic learning environments such as hospitals, educational settings, homes, and workspaces. July 28 , 1 p.m. ET : Research: Design, Methods, and Findings. Gain helpful information about online teaching from studies that have come out of the Long-Term Instructor Project, a survey of 33 faculty from diverse disciplines at Oregon State who have taught online for ten years or more.

, : Research: Design, Methods, and Findings. Gain helpful information about online teaching from studies that have come out of the Long-Term Instructor Project, a survey of 33 faculty from diverse disciplines at who have taught online for ten years or more. August 4 , 1 p.m ET: Open Learning. Develop an understanding of the Culturally Responsive Teaching Model and apply the framework to maximize student learning in the online classroom for STEM courses.

, 1 p.m ET: Open Learning. Develop an understanding of the Culturally Responsive Teaching Model and apply the framework to maximize student learning in the online classroom for STEM courses. August 11 , 1 p.m. ET : Leadership and Advocacy. Explore teaching-focused techniques to reduce stress, fatigue, and burnout in this honest, personal, and engaging session that explores self-care routines and strategies.

For more information and to register for #WeAreOLC Summer Webinar Series, please click here .

About Online Learning Consortium:The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) is a collaborative community of education leaders and innovators, dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage the modern learner - anyone, anywhere, anytime. OLC inspires innovation and quality through an extensive set of resources, including, best-practice publications, quality benchmarking, leading-edge instruction, community-driven conferences, practitioner-based and empirical research and expert guidance. The growing OLC community includes faculty members, administrators, trainers, instructional designers, and other learning professionals, as well as educational institutions, professional societies and corporate enterprises. Visit onlinelearningconsortium.org for more information.

Media contact: Sharla Lane sharla@speakeasystrategies.com 202-664-0499

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-learning-consortium-hosts-summer-webinar-series-to-better-prepare-education-community-for-fall-2021-301319057.html

SOURCE Online Learning Consortium