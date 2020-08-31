Online Grocery Market - Global Industry Analysis And Opportunity Assessment, 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953991/?utm_source=PRN A recent market study published on the online grocery market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. Market Segmentation The global online grocery market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers. Product Type Packed Foods Snacks Chips & Crisps Salty Snacks Dried Fruits Mixed Nuts Popcorn Baked Products Cookies Cakes & Pastries Breads & Rolls Frozen Desserts Confectioneries Breakfast & Cereal Cereal & Breakfast Bars Granola & Muesli Energy Boosting Breakfast Others (Syrups, Pancakes, etc.) Ready to Eat Foods Instant Noodles Pasta Sandwiches Smoked Fish Ready to Drink Beverages Aseptic Juice Iced Tea Flavored Milk Soft Drinks Energy Drinks Instant Coffee Canned Sodas Non-Alcoholic Drinks Dairy Products Milk Yogurt Cheese Butter Others Staples & Cooking Essentials Salt & Spices Sauces Coffee/ Tea Powder Pickles Oils/ Vinegar Honey/ Jam Fresh Produce Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood Purchaser Type One Time Purchase Subscription Delivery Type Home Delivery Company Owner Stores Third-Party Stores Click & Collect End User Individuals Distributors Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA Report Chapters Chapter 01 - Executive Summary The executive summary of the online grocery market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global online grocery market. Chapter 02 - Market Overview Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the online grocery market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the online grocery market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the online grocery market report. Chapter 03 - Key Market Trends The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations. Chapter 04 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe. Chapter 05 - Covid-19 Impact on Retail Industry This section provides detailed analysis of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the retail industry, along with the impact on sales across various consumer goods categories. It also includes consumer buying behavior towards online and other retail stores such as supermarkets, convenience stores, etc. Chapter 06 - Impact of COVID-19 on Online Grocery Market The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the online grocery market is explained in this chapter. It also includes sales projection for the online grocery market during and after the crisis. Chapter 07 - Global Online Grocery Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030 This section provides detailed analysis of the historical online grocery market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 - 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Chapter 08 - Global Online Grocery Market Pricing Analysis This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the online grocery market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market. Chapter 09 - Global Online Grocery Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030 This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical online grocery market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 - 2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).This chapter provides details about the global online grocery market on the basis of product type, purchasing type, delivery type, end user, and region. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis for all segments. This chapter explains how the online grocery market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Chapter 10 - Market Background The associated industry assessment of the global online grocery market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global online grocery market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the online grocery market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the online grocery market. Chapter 11 - Global Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type Based on product type, the online grocery market is segmented into packed foods and fresh produce. Packed foods is further sub-segmented into snacks, baked products, breakfast and cereal, ready-to-eat foods, ready-to-drink beverages, dairy products, staples and cooking essentials. Fresh produce segment is sub-segmented into fruits & vegetables, and meat & sea food products. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product types. Chapter 12 - Global Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Purchaser Type This chapter provides details about the online grocery market on the basis of purchaser type such as one time purchase and subscription bases along with market attractiveness analysis. Chapter 13 - Global Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Delivery Type Based on delivery, the online grocery market is segmented into home delivery and click & collect. Home deliver is further sub-segmented into company owned stores and third-party provider. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on delivery type. Chapter 14 - Global Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User Based on end user, the online grocery market is segmented into individual and distributors. Distributors segment is further sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on end user. Chapter 15 - Global Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region This chapter explains how the online grocery market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Chapter 16 - North America Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the online grocery market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product type, purchasing type, delivery type, end user, and countries in the North America region. Chapter 17 - Latin America Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the online grocery market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the online grocery market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Chapter 18 - Europe Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 Important growth prospects of the online grocery market based on its end user in several countries such as Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe are included in this chapter. Chapter 19 - South Asia Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the online grocery market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region. Chapter 20 - East Asia Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the online grocery market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the online grocery in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter. Chapter 21 - Oceania Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the online grocery market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the online grocery in several countries such as Australia and New Zealand are included in this chapter. Chapter 22 - Middle East and Africa Online Grocery Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter offers insights into how the online grocery market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030. Chapter 23 - Market Structure Analysis In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the online grocery market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Chapter 24 - Competition Analysis In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of e-retailers in the online grocery market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc., The Kroger Co., Peapod LLC, Fresh Direct LLC, Target Corporation, Publix Super Markets Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Instacart, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Safeway Inc., Carrefour S.A., Tesco PLC, Edeka Group, Aldi, Alibaba Group, JD.Com, Honestbee, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd. and among others. Chapter 25 - Assumptions and Acronyms This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a based to the information and statistics included in the online grocery market report. Chapter 25 - Assumptions and Acronyms This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a based to the information and statistics included in the online grocery market report. Chapter 26 - Research Methodology This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the online grocery market.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953991/?utm_source=PRN

