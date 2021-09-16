Online Event Series Features Prospera Small Business Clients, Funders, Volunteers, And Executive Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic development, nonprofit organization Prospera will celebrate its annual signature Hispanic Heritage Month event virtually due to safety precautions. From Tuesday, September 21 through Friday, September 24, the 2021 Prospera Journeys to Success event will be aired at 10 a.m. each day, via Facebook Live.

The event, which is part of the nonprofit's 30 th anniversary celebration, will showcase more than a dozen stories of small business clients who have benefited from its assistance before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also feature annual funders, volunteers, and executive leaders of the organization from its service areas in Florida and North Carolina. During the event, the organization will also announce the results of a 30-year, economic impact analysis performed by AngelouEconomics.

The 2021 Prospera Journeys to Success is presented by Duke Energy, Florida Power & Light Company, and OUC - The Reliable One. The program will be focused on Prospera's mission to help start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. More information about the event is available at tinyurl.com/Prospera30Celebration.

Other event sponsors include:

Prosperity Sponsors : Bank of America, Fifth Third Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Truist, and Wells Fargo

: Bank of America, Fifth Third Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Truist, and Wells Fargo Hosts : AdventHealth, AT&T, Bank United, Florida Blue , Heart of Florida United Way, Orlando Health, Orlando Magic , TECO and Visit Tampa Bay

: AdventHealth, AT&T, Bank United, , Heart of Florida United Way, Orlando Health, , TECO and Visit Tampa Bay Champions : Amerant, First Horizon-Iberia Bank, Florida International University , Hill Ward Henderson, Kings Service Solutions, Plaza del Sol, Suncoast Credit Union, Telemundo 51, and The Trentham Santiago Group

: Amerant, First Horizon-Iberia Bank, , Hill Ward Henderson, Kings Service Solutions, Plaza del Sol, Suncoast Credit Union, Telemundo 51, and The Trentham Santiago Group Leaders: TD Bank, University of Central Florida , Univision 23, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Work Magic, and Zaza New Cuban Diner.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to establish, sustain, or grow their businesses. In the last five years, Prospera has facilitated over $60 million in loans, trained over 20,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain over 16,000 jobs. It has offices in Florida's central, south, and west coast regions, and in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

Media Contact: Maria Yabrudy, 407-412-3303, myabrudy@prosperausa.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-event-series-features-prospera-small-business-clients-funders-volunteers-and-executive-leadership-301379211.html

SOURCE Prospera