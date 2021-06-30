Online Education Market In India With Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. And Info Edge (India) Ltd., Emerging As Key Market Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online education market in India, operating under the consumer discretionary industry.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online education market in India, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the online education market in India, 2021-2025, estimates it to register an incremental growth by USD 2.28 bn, at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge ( India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Increased penetration of the internet and smartphones in India has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, digital initiatives taken by the government of India are one of the factors fueling the growth of online education. However, a lack of infrastructure and an essential learning environment might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.

Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Education Market in India is segmented as below:

The content segment held the largest product segment share in the online education market in India. In addition, the higher education segment will continue to lead the online education market growth in India. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online education market size in India.

Product

Content



Services

End-user

Higher Education



K-12

Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online education market in India report covers the following areas:

Online Education Market in India Size

Online Education Market in India Trends

Trends Online Education Market in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of cloud computing as one of the prime trends anticipated to drive the online education market in India positively during the next few years.

Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the online education market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the online education market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online education market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online education market vendors in India

