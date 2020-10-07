Online Broadcast On November 12 Launches Global Conversation On Board Diversity In 28 Cities

Thousands of participants will meet speakers from the U.S., Mexico, England, Nigeria, and India to accelerate gender balance and diversity on corporate boards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), the leading education and advocacy campaign advancing women to corporate boards of directors, is kicking-off The Global Conversation on Board Diversity , November 12, 2020, at 9 am PT; noon ET.

Unveiling the 2020WOB Gender Diversity Index statistics and international research, speakers from around the world will present a global perspective to uncover the impact women make on corporate boards, and how business leaders can successfully advance women to the boardroom.

2020 Women on Boards is igniting a game-changing global conversation to achieve gender balance on boards.

The latest research from 2020 Women on Boards shows women now hold 22.6% of the Russell 3000 corporate board seats in the U.S., increasing from 20.4% in 2019.

"We've been tracking progress in the U.S. for ten years, but research shows that constant pressure from shareholders and investors is still most effective—here and in other countries—to advance diversity on corporate boards," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. "So, we are igniting a game-changing global conversation to discuss how to achieve gender balance on boards as we enter our next decade."

Following the Global Conversation, 28 City/State Conversations will live stream events to spotlight "Women Directors During Times of Crisis" from November 16-20 and December 1-4, 2020. Event attendees will have the opportunity to:

Discover how women leaders use their experience to navigate the pandemic and grapple with social injustice at national and local levels.

Network with senior executives and business leaders to map their path to the boardroom

Interact with corporate directors in small breakout sessions to start or continue their boardroom pursuit

Confirmed speakers for The Global Conversation program, as of today, include:

Mellody Hobson , co-CEO & President of Ariel Investments , Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ariel Investment Trust, Vice-Chair at Starbucks Corporation, and a director of JP Morgan Chase and Quibi.

, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ariel Investment Trust, Vice-Chair at Starbucks Corporation, and a director of JP Morgan Chase and Quibi. Brian Moynihan , Chairman of the Board and CEO of Bank of America, and Chair of the World Economic Forum International Business Council. Bank of America, the top global bank on Fortune's Change the World list, is also on the magazine's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For and the Best Workplaces for Women. In 2019, the company received the Catalyst Award for supporting the continued development, empowerment, and advancement of women in the company and globally.

Chair of the World Economic Forum International Business Council. Bank of America, the top global bank on Fortune's Change the World list, is also on the magazine's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For and the Best Workplaces for Women. In 2019, the company received the Catalyst Award for supporting the continued development, empowerment, and advancement of women in the company and globally. Ron Williams , Board member of American Express, Boeing, and Johnson & Johnson; former CEO of Aetna; member of RAND Health Advisory Board; author and CEO of RW2 Enterprises.

former CEO of Aetna; member of RAND Health Advisory Board; author and CEO of RW2 Enterprises. Ambassador Melanne Verveer , Executive Director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security , also serves as the Special Representative on Gender Issues for the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and previously served as the first U.S. Ambassador for Global Women's Issues, which President Obama nominated her for in 2009.

, , also serves as the Special Representative on Gender Issues for the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and previously served as the first U.S. Ambassador for Global Women's Issues, which President Obama nominated her for in 2009. Paula A. Johnson , MD, MPH, President of Wellesley College , globally recognized for her role in advancing women's health and well-being through innovation in medical research, clinical care, health policy, and education.

, globally recognized for her role in advancing women's health and well-being through innovation in medical research, clinical care, health policy, and education. Valerie Jarrett , Former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama . Jarrett is a Senior Distinguished Fellow at the University of Chicago Law School, a Senior Advisor to the Obama Foundation and Attn, and a New York Times bestselling author of her memoir, Finding My Voice . Jarrett serves on the boards of Lyft, and Sweetgreen, to name a few.

Jarrett is a Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Law School, a Senior Advisor to the Obama Foundation and Attn, and a bestselling author of her memoir, . Jarrett serves on the boards of Lyft, and Sweetgreen, to name a few. Susan C. Keating , Chief Executive Officer of WomenCorporateDirectors (WCD) Foundation.

Chief Executive Officer of WomenCorporateDirectors (WCD) Foundation. Ann Cairns , Vice-Chair of MasterCard and the President of the global 30% Coalition Club.

Vice-Chair of MasterCard and the President of the global 30% Coalition Club. Denise Wilson White , OBE, Chief Executive of the Hampton-Alexander Review.

, OBE, Chief Executive of the Hampton-Alexander Review. Esther Aguilera , Chief Executive of the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

, Chief Executive of the Latino Corporate Directors Association. Gina Diez Barroso , Founder of Dalia Empower, CEO/founder of Grupo Diarq, and serves on the Santander Bank in Mexico .

, Founder of Dalia Empower, CEO/founder of Grupo Diarq, and serves on the Santander Bank in . John Iino , Diversity & Inclusion Global Chair at Reed Smith LLP, and serves as a 2020WOB board member.

Diversity & Inclusion Global Chair at Reed Smith LLP, and serves as a 2020WOB board member. Ivana Osagie , Founder of the Professional Women Roundtable (PWR) and RisingTideAfrica in Nigeria .

Founder of the Professional Women Roundtable (PWR) and RisingTideAfrica in . Kaori Sasaki , Founder & CEO of ewoman Inc., she serves as a Board member of Nissen Holdings and NEC Corporation, and the Creator of the International Conference for Women in Business.

, Founder & CEO of ewoman Inc., she serves as a Board member of Nissen Holdings and NEC Corporation, and the Creator of the International Conference for Women in Business. Neharika Vohra, New Vice-Chancellor at Delhi University of Skills and Entrepreneurship, a Professor at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Co-Founders of 2020 Women on Boards Stephanie Sonnabendand Malli Gero, will celebrate the history and the tenth anniversary of 2020WOB, revealing the 2020WOB Gender Diversity Index (GDI) U.S.-based research. They will be joined by CEO Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire,who will discuss the international intersection between the statistics and trends before announcing the campaign's future goals.

"The Global Conversation on Board Diversity is essential to accelerating gender balance on corporate boards," said Malli Gero, Co-founder of 2020 Women on Boards. "We continue to build the enthusiasm of business leaders and educate women on how to secure a private or public corporate board seat. We welcome these distinguished leaders who support and champion our global campaign. We thank our sponsors and supporters who make our campaign possible.

Funds raised through the 2020 Women on Boards events each year support the invaluable research, educational programs, and public awareness campaigns that play an influential role in advancing gender balance and diversity.

When:The Global Conversation on Board Diversity: "Women Leaders Changing the World,"

Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 9 am PT; 12 pm ET. Regional city and statewide events the weeks of November 16 - 20 and December 1 - 4.

Where: https://2020wob.com/event-overview/

About 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB)2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading education and advocacy campaign accelerating gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Each year, 2020WOB publishes its Gender Diversity Index online, open to the public, to reveal how many women are on public company boards of the Russell 3000 in the U.S. The annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity is the primary showcase of current directors on boards. The 2020WOB mission is to Educate. Collaborate. Advocate. Follow us on Twitter @2020WOB or visit us at www.2020WOB.com .

