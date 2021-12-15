Online Blockchain Plc: Umbria Expands Reach Into The NFT Market

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbria Network has augmented its position in the NFT space with its second phase of partnerships.

The protocol has introduced its novel Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge to a wider NFT audience via collaborations with innovative projects that are minting and selling on the Polygon blockchain. When buying NFTs on a Polygon marketplace such as OpenSea, users must bridge their Ether (ETH) to Polygon ETH, known as Wrapped ETH (WETH). Umbria's Narni bridge facilitates this cross-chain transaction substantially faster and cheaper than similar bridges. It typically takes less than four minutes and often costs just $4-$9 to transfer assets from the Ethereum to the Polygon network.

Umbria Network is pleased to partner with the following NFT projects, who endorse the Narni Bridge and promote it to their communities as the fastest and cheapest method for bridging crypto.

Frontyard Baseball is a P2E gaming NFT with a focus on giving back to youth sports programs within communities. There are only 25,000 players available each with their own special attributes. $125,000 will be donated through the minting process to an underprivileged youth sports charity of the community's choosing. 50% of all royalties on OpenSea will go to the same charity. After the sellout, Frontyard Baseball will be giving away a Tesla to a random holder in the community. Its gameplay is a 9v9 simulated baseball game to play against your NFT friends.

Friday Night Punks - a fun hand-made pixelated NFT collection of the best American Football players. These unique NFTs are limited edition punks of favorite players, teams and eras. All punks have different rarity: Star, Superstar or Legend.

They're aimed at fans of American Football and fans of the hugely popular CryptoPunks NFT collection.

The main collection can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/friday-night-punks The side collection for Heisman Trophy Winner Legends is here: https://opensea.io/collection/fnps-heisman-trophy-winners-legends

Taco Tribe - The most delicious NFTs on Polygon, the Taco Tribe is a collection of 8,226 generated cute tacos. 150 Tacos are dropped biweekly with over 500 different unique traits. A percentage of initial sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association. The collection can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/tacotribenfts.

CyberPunks Evolved - a collection of 10,000 CyberPunk NFTs inspired by a videogame character of the developers' own creation. They are unique digital collectibles living on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain and no two are exactly the same. Owning a CyberPunk gives access to members-only benefits and whitelist to the next CyberPunk REMIX Collection.

CyberPunks Evolved recommends using the Umbria Narni Bridge for transferring ETH to Polygon. Minting now at: https://cyberpunksevolved.store/

Peachy Poodles is a collection of 10,000 randomly generated Poodles for any occasion. Minting is currently in progress by the creator and all Poodles will be minted through the Polygon Network on OpenSea. Peachy Poodles endorses the Umbria Bridge as the cheapest and fastest ETH to Polygon bridge, and recommends it on its OpenSea page as listed below: https://opensea.io/collection/peachy-poodles

Beluga Bay is a project of 12,000 whales in six fun collections. Because we chose Polygon, we are able to do fun activities with our NFTs like land ownership inside Beluga Bay, breeding, and questing. In addition to our fun project, Beluga Bay Foundation hosts a Polygon NFT Community and Projects Twitter Spaces daily from 2 - 4 PM EST featuring 500+ NFT projects that have migrated to Polygon. In early December, Beluga Bay was rewarded with an exciting grant opportunity that will cover the infrastructure needed to build a community-based polygon-specific ecosystem. Beluga Bay is involved with various charity organizations focused on cancer and ocean cleanup. We are very happy to be partnered with Umbria for all of our bridging needs. https://opensea.io/collection/beluga-bay-season-one

PolyChainPunks are 8,888 left facing punks that live on the Polygon Chain. The Human species lived peacefully until the Alien faction invaded. The 3 Alien factions are the Greens, they are mostly neutral and peace loving, the Blues were just and loyal and in charge of keeping the order; then there are the Reds, the violent, warmonger faction.

Will the PolyChainPunks and Aliens learn to live in harmony? Will there be war in the Polygon Chain? Find out for yourself, own a Season 1 PolyChainPunk for a spot on Season 2. https://linktr.ee/PolyChainPunks

NummyBoy is a 3D printable NFT project. Buying a NummyBoy puts your Nummy into a monthly lottery to get it 3D printed once we reach 5000 owners. Owning the NFT and physical 3D model increases the value of your collection. Support the project so people can own a physical 3D model NummyBoy . The website is https://nummy.studio

Additionally, Umbria Network is proud to announce its partnership with Clover Finance. The Narni Bridge widget, integrated by Clover Finance, will enable users of the Clover Wallet to easily migrate their assets between the Ethereum and Polygon networks extremely cheaply and quickly.

"Increasing numbers of projects are electing to deploy their NFTs on Polygon due to the advantages in transaction-cost and speed compared to Ethereum. Umbria provides the final piece of the puzzle by enabling communities to onboard to Polygon very quickly and cheaply. The word is getting out and we're seeing rapid uptake of Narni," said Barney Chambers, Co-lead Developer at Umbria. "The NFT space is developing apace and it's great to see more NFTs with use cases beyond their intrinsic scarcity plus the addition of gamification elements; this will undoubtedly be a catalyst for further Narni usage."

About Umbria

https://umbria.network/

Umbria is a Decentralised Finance protocol, which is demystifying and simplifying DeFi and getting more people earning greater income on their crypto.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks. A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto-assets by providing liquidity to the bridge. A Decentralised Exchange (DEX) an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts, governed entirely on-chain. Fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

