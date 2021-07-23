Online Baby Products Retailing Market Growth In Computer & Electronics Retail Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online baby products retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online baby products retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Computer & Electronics Retail industry is likely to witness a NEGATIVE impact during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the availability of easier payment options will offer immense growth opportunities, an increase in the availability of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online baby products retailing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Baby Products Retailing Market is segmented as below:

Product

Baby Toys



Baby Gear



Baby Apparel



Baby Diaper Products



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online baby products retailing market report covers the following areas:

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Size

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Trends

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Baby Products Retailing Market growth during the next few years.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online baby products retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online baby products retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online baby products retailing market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online baby products retailing market vendors

