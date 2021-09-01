Online Asia Mining Investment Conference And Exhibition, October 12-13, 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "7th Annual Mining Investment Asia" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "7th Annual Mining Investment Asia" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its' 7th year, Mining Investment Asia is firmly established as South East Asia's largest strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides that, the host also incorporates the latest technological innovations that transform the industry as well as coal trends & opportunities.

For 2021, they are continuing with a hybrid model to capture a wider Asian and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend a virtual exhibition,s and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.

They expect 500 senior-level executives, including over 200 investors and 40 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.

Join at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.

Key Themes

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Junior Miners , New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries Commodity Trends in Asia

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Emerging Markets Outlook

Gold & Precious Metals Developments

Base Metals

Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles

Bulk Metals

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

Coal Market Trends & Investment Opportunities

Coal Demand & Supply Analysis

Asia Coal Exploration Outlook

Mining Technology Advancements

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

What To Expect?

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting-edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Speakers

MATTHIEU LE GALLRegional Business Developer - South East AsiaAkuo Energy France

SU CHUANRONGDirector-GeneralChina National Coal AssociationSecretary-General of Technical CommitteeWorld Coal Association

RAJIV BISWASExecutive Director and APAC Chief EconomistIHS Markit Singapore

HENDRA SINADIAExecutive DirectorIndonesia Coal Mining Association (APBI-ICMA)

LIU JIANZHONGDirector, China Coal Technology & Engineering GroupChina National Coal Association

TIUR HENNY MONICAFounding PartnerMIP Law Firm Indonesia

CLYDE RUSELLAsia Commodities and Energy ColumnistThomson Reuters Australia

DANIEL MALLOManaging Director - Head of Natural Resources & InfrastructureSociete Generale Hong Kong, SAR, China

MIKE MCGLONESenior Commodity StrategistBloomberg Intelligence USA

SIMON POPPLEManaging DirectorBrookville CapitalUK

YUZURU SATOResearcherJapan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) Japan

THAO DHH NGOGroup Executive ChairmanFirst IndoChina Group Viet Nam

ANNE-CLAIRE HOWARDExecutive DirectorBettercoal United Kingdom

MEIDY KATRIN LENGKEYSecretary GeneralIndonesia Nickel Miners Association (APNI) Indonesia

MICHEL LABROUSSEManaging PartnerMazarin CapitalHong Kong SAR, China

ROBIN LEECEOHello Gold Malaysia

VICTOR TANSales ManagerRanger Fire System Singapore

NOORMAYA MUCHLISExecutive Director (Environmental & Biodiversity SpecialistWomen in Mining and Energy (WiME) Indonesia

DIDIER RAULTChairman and CEOWorld Mining Investment Limited Hong Kong

MANESSA MUNGROOManaging DirectorSingapore Mining Club Singapore

