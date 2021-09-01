Online Asia Mining Investment Conference And Exhibition, October 12-13, 2021
Now in its' 7th year, Mining Investment Asia is firmly established as South East Asia's largest strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides that, the host also incorporates the latest technological innovations that transform the industry as well as coal trends & opportunities.
For 2021, they are continuing with a hybrid model to capture a wider Asian and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend a virtual exhibition,s and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.
They expect 500 senior-level executives, including over 200 investors and 40 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.
Join at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.
Key Themes
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Commodity Trends in Asia
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Emerging Markets Outlook
- Gold & Precious Metals Developments
- Base Metals
- Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
- Bulk Metals
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- Coal Market Trends & Investment Opportunities
- Coal Demand & Supply Analysis
- Asia Coal Exploration Outlook
- Mining Technology Advancements
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
What To Expect?
TOP SPEAKERS
- Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting-edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
EXHIBITION
- Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.
NETWORKING
- From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Speakers
MATTHIEU LE GALLRegional Business Developer - South East AsiaAkuo Energy France
SU CHUANRONGDirector-GeneralChina National Coal AssociationSecretary-General of Technical CommitteeWorld Coal Association
RAJIV BISWASExecutive Director and APAC Chief EconomistIHS Markit Singapore
HENDRA SINADIAExecutive DirectorIndonesia Coal Mining Association (APBI-ICMA)
LIU JIANZHONGDirector, China Coal Technology & Engineering GroupChina National Coal Association
TIUR HENNY MONICAFounding PartnerMIP Law Firm Indonesia
CLYDE RUSELLAsia Commodities and Energy ColumnistThomson Reuters Australia
DANIEL MALLOManaging Director - Head of Natural Resources & InfrastructureSociete Generale Hong Kong, SAR, China
MIKE MCGLONESenior Commodity StrategistBloomberg Intelligence USA
SIMON POPPLEManaging DirectorBrookville CapitalUK
YUZURU SATOResearcherJapan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) Japan
THAO DHH NGOGroup Executive ChairmanFirst IndoChina Group Viet Nam
ANNE-CLAIRE HOWARDExecutive DirectorBettercoal United Kingdom
MEIDY KATRIN LENGKEYSecretary GeneralIndonesia Nickel Miners Association (APNI) Indonesia
MICHEL LABROUSSEManaging PartnerMazarin CapitalHong Kong SAR, China
ROBIN LEECEOHello Gold Malaysia
VICTOR TANSales ManagerRanger Fire System Singapore
NOORMAYA MUCHLISExecutive Director (Environmental & Biodiversity SpecialistWomen in Mining and Energy (WiME) Indonesia
DIDIER RAULTChairman and CEOWorld Mining Investment Limited Hong Kong
MANESSA MUNGROOManaging DirectorSingapore Mining Club Singapore
