Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In The US To Grow By $ 91.54 Bn During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US is poised to grow by USD 91.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

The report on the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by free shipping and hassle-free return policies.

The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US analysis includes the product and end-user segments. This study identifies the increasing penetration of internet and smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market growth in the US during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US covers the following areas:

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market in US SizingOnline Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market in US ForecastOnline Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market in US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Kohls Corp.

Macys Inc.

Nordstrom Inc.

Target Corp.

The Gap Inc.

Transform SR Brands LLC

Walmart Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Women and girls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Men and boys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

