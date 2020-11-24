SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gangnam-gu, a district globally famous as Mecca for medical tourism, opened its 2020 Online Gangnam Medi Tour Festa for foreign patients who find visits to Korea difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire event will be held online through the festival's official website ( https://gangnammeditour.kr/), and visitors can get a full glance into the 105 excellent medical institutions as well as receive free consultations via video calls, chats and emails.

Anyone who consults with experts and makes reservations during the festival period will receive a discount as part of the early-bird event. The event is highly recommended as the expiration date is extended for participants to use the discount even after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online 2020 Gangnam Medi Tour Festa is scheduled to take place until Dec. 31.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-2020-gangnam-medi-tour-festa-to-be-held-until-dec-31-301179511.html

SOURCE Gangnam Medi Tour Festa