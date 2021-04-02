ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Ubiquiti Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ubiquiti Inc.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ubiquiti is the subject of an article posted by Krebs on Security on March 30, 2021. The article, titled "Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach 'Catastrophic,'" alleges that "now a source who participated in the response to that breach alleges Ubiquiti massively downplayed a 'catastrophic' incident to minimize the hit to its stock price, and that the third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication." The article quotes a letter from the source to the European Data Protection Supervisor stating: "it was catastrophically worse than reported, and legal silenced and overruled efforts to decisively protect customers" and "the breach was massive, customer data was at risk, access to customers' devices deployed in corporations and homes around the world was at risk." Based on this news, shares of Ubiquiti fell by more than 7% on the same day.

