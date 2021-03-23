OneZero Releases Algorithmic Pricing Module To Give Institutional Clients Even Greater Control

Allows the creation of truly bespoke pricing CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today released the Algorithmic Pricing Module, an advanced price creation tool...

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today released the Algorithmic Pricing Module, an advanced price creation tool which facilitates the formation of customised pricing for each recipient, utilising brokers' own data constructs and algorithms.

There are many factors beyond traditional market data inputs that affect how brokers formulate their pricing to clients. While oneZero has previously offered a robust set of tools to facilitate out-of-the-box capabilities for price creation, the new Algorithmic Pricing Module gives brokers the ability to construct a price using their own proprietary algorithms which can access market data, market risk positions and other information which is unique to them.

This powerful addition to the oneZero Institutional Hub empowers more sophisticated clients to fine tune their pricing function, taking relevant parameters through a combination of API inputs and exposed user-defined settings. Utilising the Algorithmic Pricing Module, clients are now able to create a truly bespoke price.

oneZero's Algorithmic Pricing Module offers a coding interface that feeds directly into the heart of the company's recently unveiled Institutional Hub. It enables clients to insert their own native code for greater control of the elements used and the construction of the price algorithms which run in real time on the same hardware as their oneZero Hub to maximize performance. As an additional benefit, brokers need not expose proprietary processes, allowing them to maintain their edge in a crowded market.

oneZero CEO Andrew Ralich commented: "The initial response to this module has been staggering. Clients are already developing applications previously not thought possible, including the construction of new and innovative derivative product offerings whose prices can be perfectly calibrated for the intended end user. For institutional clients, enabling protection of their unique 'secret sauce' and providing the ability for the customer to make real time changes to their pricing strategy to be responsive to market dynamics was something oneZero was keen to offer."

