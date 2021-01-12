OneZero Appoints Stuart Brock As Head Of Institutional Sales, UK And Continental Europe

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced that Stuart Brock has joined the company as Head of Institutional Sales, UK and Continental Europe. Stuart will be responsible for further building oneZero's institutional business in the region. He brings extensive institutional experience and industry knowledge from his background in eFX at Kx System, RBS Markets and FlexTrade.

"I am excited to join oneZero, as we build our business in the European institutional market," said Stuart Brock. "oneZero's technology gives clients greater control over their liquidity function, with advanced aggregation, customized pricing, price distribution and risk management, and I'm eager to show the solution's functionality to wholesale brokers and banks in the region."

"We are delighted to welcome Stuart to our team. His experience and business knowledge will be an asset to our current and future clients as they transform their businesses with oneZero," said Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero.

This news comes as oneZero continues to bolster its institutional offering, with new features being added to the Wholesale Broker Hub, additional market data integration services and advanced analytics within Data Source . oneZero has been actively increasing its European footprint; in 2020 oneZero appointed Jamie Rose as Director of Relationship Management in the region.

About oneZero

oneZero has been a leading innovator in multi-asset enterprise trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution.

