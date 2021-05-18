OneZero Appoints Marc Reider As Director Of Hub Product Management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced that Marc Reider joined the company as Director of Hub Product Management. Marc will be responsible for building the advanced execution and risk management capabilities of oneZero's Hub technology to meet the needs of institutional clients.

Marc has spent the last 10 years at Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters), where he most recently served as Development Manager for the FXall product. He worked on a number of applications including building the FX Options product for FXall and the multi-asset callouts platform. Marc also spent 15 years at Credit Suisse, where he was Director of Foreign Exchange IT and developed FX systems for cash and derivatives for risk management, transactions processing and e-commerce. Marc earned his PhD in Mathematics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

"Throughout my career, I've been focused on using technology to improve the way the financial industry trades FX. Now at oneZero I'm thrilled to be a part of a team that's developing cutting-edge solutions for the institutional market," said Marc Reider.

"Marc's background in product development for the institutional market is impressive. There is no doubt he will be a tremendous leader as we continue to bolster oneZero's institutional offering," said Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero.

This news comes as oneZero has been making substantial enhancements to Institutional Hub , the company's flagship technology platform for brokers and banks. oneZero recently launched the Algorithmic Pricing Module , an advanced price creation tool that facilitates the formation of customized pricing using brokers' own data constructs and algorithms.

About oneZerooneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution.

For more information, please contact:Talia GeberovichHead of Marketing and Communications tgeberovich@onezero.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onezero-appoints-marc-reider-as-director-of-hub-product-management-301293035.html

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems