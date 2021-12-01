OneZero Appoints Jim Sullivan As General Counsel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Jim Sullivan as General Counsel. Jim is based in New York and will be responsible for the company's global legal function.

Jim brings a wealth of experience to oneZero, beginning his legal career at JP Morgan in 1986 where he remained until 2001, serving as the transactional corporate/securities counsel. He exclusively represented the internal business incubator division, responsible for spin offs and venture capital matters. Thereafter, as the General Counsel of FX Alliance Inc. (FXall), now part of LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), Jim helped to guide the firm to become the industry-leading business-to-business FX trading platform with over 1,300 customers.

Jim's legal expertise has been sought by committees involved in the governance and compliance of FX trading and overall financial regulation. Jim worked closely with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Foreign Exchange Committee, and has helped to design policy relating to MTFs (multilateral trading facilities) and SEFs (swap execution facilities). In addition, Jim has implemented jurisdictional approval in several countries, and has expertise in customer agreements.

Combined with his impressive legal qualifications, Jim has a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. His combination of legal skills and scientific curiosity is the perfect match for oneZero's business model.

Jim Sullivan commented: "I'm delighted to be joining the oneZero team at this exciting juncture. The firm has a portfolio of world class proprietary solutions and a rich vein of untapped intellectual potential. As such it is perfectly placed to expand on the impressive achievements to date. I'm looking forward to working with the senior management, stakeholders and all my colleagues to help take the firm to the next level."

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero: "We feel extremely privileged to have Jim join the company. We are very excited to be bringing on a General Counsel with such valuable experience across the Institutional FX space, coupled with a history of working with highly complex systems in both academia and throughout his career. oneZero remains uniquely positioned to handle the scientific complexity of our business as we break new ground with our solutions and in new market segments."

Jim's appointment comes in a period of growth for oneZero, a year after the firm first launched its Institutional Hub. oneZero announced in September the launch of analytics that help clients evaluate the impact of last look . The company also released its Algorithmic Pricing Module , an advanced price creation tool that facilitates the formation of customized pricing using brokers' own data constructs and algorithms.

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution.

