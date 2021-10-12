Onex To Host Virtual Investor Day On October 19

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) is hosting its 2021 Investor Day for shareholders and analysts on October 19, 2021. Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and the event will last approximately three hours, concluding with a Q&A session. Onex' senior management team will provide updates on the company's businesses and growth strategies.

The event webcast and related presentation materials will be available through the Shareholders section of Onex' website at https://www.onex.com/events-and-presentations . A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff's wealth management services. In total, as of June 30, 2021, Onex has approximately $46 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.5 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

