Onewheel Black Friday Deals Are Huge This Year

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today announced their lowest prices ever on Onewheel products and accessories during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. This is Onewheel's only price-break of the year and ends November 30th.

Onewheel demand surged through 2020 as people sought to adventure close to home, escape their houses, and get around without public transportation.

The limited-time sale pricing includes savings of up to $375 on Onewheel+ XR bundles and $160 on Onewheel Pint bundles. For the first time ever, Future Motion is offering Family Pack stackable savings . If riders buy two or more boards, each board is an additional $25 off (i.e. 2 Boards - $50 off, 3 Boards - $75 off, etc.).

"Once someone in your inner circle gets a Onewheel, everyone else wants to try it and then they want to get one," says Future Motion Chief Evangelist Jack Mudd. "We're seeing whole families riding together. It's epic, and we wanted to make it easier to get mom, dad, and the kids all riding with the new Family Pack."

Onewheel accessories used to customize boards are also 25% off during the sale period. Shipping from the company's San Jose, California factory to U.S. customers (lower 48) is free on all orders over $100. International shipping is also available.

"The Onewheel experience has brought so much joy to thousands of people during a challenging year. Our Black Friday Sale is a really exciting opportunity for folks who want to get outside, learn something new, and have more fun," says Future Motion founder and CEO Kyle Doerksen. Shoppers will also be able to take advantage of exclusive Black Friday financing at monthly payments as low as $54/month.

Unlike the Pint's smaller, street-oriented design, the Onewheel+ XR is known for its unparalleled riding experience, industry-leading range, and all-terrain capabilities. "XR is the closest thing you'll get to that powder day, snowboarding on the mountain experience," says Doerksen. "This is the ultimate board at the ultimate price."

With Onewheel's Customizer tool, shoppers have the ability to create and personalize their ultimate board, bundle accessories, and save at www.onewheel.com/customize. Shoppers can build their ultimate board by outfitting it with a host of accessory options and color choices. Fenders, bumpers, rail guards, and handles come in a variety of different colors and can be curated to create unique looks and bundled for deeper savings.

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com, and at select dealers, across the U.S. The Onewheel Black Friday Sale ends November 30 th or while supplies last.

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint and Onewheel+ XR, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 37 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

