OneWest Bank Opens New Branch In Watts Neighborhood Of Los Angeles

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California retail bank division today announced the grand opening of its branch in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. The branch offers a full array of deposit and lending solutions for consumers and small businesses, as well as a connected CIT mortgage lending office dedicated to supporting the community.

The opening of the branch follows CIT's recent $47 million investment in the Jordan Downs Apartment Project to develop a 92-unit multifamily apartment complex in the Watts neighborhood that supports low-to-moderate income families.

"CIT is proud to further our commitment to enhance, revitalize and grow our communities with the opening of this full-service retail bank branch and mortgage loan office in Southern California," said Heather Ellison, senior vice president of retail banking at CIT. "We look forward to building strong relationships and empowering financial success in the Watts neighborhood through our products, services and education programs that serve a broad range of financial needs."

Several branch features help streamline the banking experience, including an ATM vestibule with secure, 24/7 access for cardholders, a charging bar where customers can power their devices, and digital displays that reduce paper usage and keep customers informed. There is also a unique community space in the branch for future gatherings and events.

The branch follows OneWest Bank's COVID-19 guidelines that have been implemented in all branches to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and customers. The safety guidelines include advanced cleaning procedures, required face coverings, limited traffic in branch lobbies and social distancing measures.

Leading the new branch as branch manager will be Wens Sanchez who joins OneWest Bank with 14 years of retail banking experience and a strong career background that includes leadership roles at top banks. Sanchez has a solid track record of launching branches in new locations and is experienced in implementing new technology and building financial literacy programs.

"Wens joins OneWest Bank with an impressive background and a passion for serving diverse and underserved families and individuals in Greater Los Angeles," said Ellison. "His strong sense of community paired with his leadership skills and entrepreneurial spirit will be vital to not only delivering banking solutions and exceptional customer service, but to establishing OneWest Bank as a key part of the Watts neighborhood."

OneWest Bank's Watts branch is in Freedom Plaza located at 9901 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90002. The branch joins a network of over 60 OneWest Bank branches in Southern California dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions.

About OneWest BankOneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (CIT) - Get Report. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

