OneWeb Welcomes TrustComm As A DoD Distribution Partner

MCLEAN, Va., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb, the global communications network powered from Space, is announcing a Memorandum of Understanding with US DoD satellite communications application specialist, TrustComm Inc.

OneWeb and TrustComm will enable Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity to government customers.

The agreement, signed on 16 March, envisions OneWeb and TrustComm working together to deliver OneWeb's high speed, low latency, beyond line-of-sight communications services - with initial focus on the northern latitudes.

Supported by a global network of gateways and air, maritime and land user terminals, OneWeb's Global Connectivity Platform will provide secure, high bandwidth and low latency secure data and internet connectivity to government customers across the globe. Initial services are expected to be available starting 4 th quarter of 2021.

TrustComm specializes in combining satellite and terrestrial communication systems into fully interoperable networks, providing customers with best-fit and customized end-to-end connectivity solutions in Ku, Ka, L, C and X-band frequency ranges. TrustComm operates a Teleport and Secure Managed Services Operations Center at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, and holds a number of DoD contract vehicles to provide managed satellite services.

OneWeb's partnership with TrustComm will focus on early adopters looking to take advantage of LEO technology including the US Naval Research Lab, US Army Futures Research Lab and others. Solutions will be deployed initially into areas of operation including the Arctic which continues to suffer from poor levels in connectivity due to its high latitude and extreme terrain. OneWeb and TrustComm also expect to support the biennial Ice Exercise (ICEX) in 2022.

OneWeb's Head of Government Services, Dylan Browne said: "The US DoD is OneWeb's largest single customer and so we will ensure we have the tools and vehicles in place to contract for service this November when our network goes live above the 50 th parallel. I'm delighted we can now count on the support of the TrustComm team who are experts in satellite and terrestrial managed network service for DoD customers."

TrustComm's Chief Executive Office, Bob Roe said: "We are truly excited by the potential and advantages that OneWeb's LEO system brings to the US and other government users on a global scale. With more OneWeb satellites being deployed on a monthly basis and the ground/service infrastructure coming online, we will be able to bring this capability to market quickly using our existing US Government contracts, especially CS3 and GSA. OneWeb's unique architecture and focus on scalable solutions supported by clear SLA's make it a perfect fit for the TrustComm portfolio."

OneWeb is co-owned by a consortium of investors led by the UK Government and the global telecommunications provider, Bharti Global Limited.

