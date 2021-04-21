OneWater Marine Named Sole U.S. Distributor For Sunseeker Yachts

BUFORD, Ga., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) ("OneWater" or "the Company") announced today that it was named as the sole U.S. distributor for Sunseeker Yachts. The agreement is expected to close in the third quarter and will accelerate the growth of the newly formed OneWater Yacht Group announced by the Company last month.

Sunseeker is a leading manufacturer of premium yachts based in the U.K., with customers across the globe. OneWater is already a key dealer for Sunseeker across most of the eastern seaboard and under the terms of the agreement, will now manage the Sunseeker dealer network in other markets throughout the U.S.

"This first-of-its-kind agreement is a testament to our proven execution, industry-leading technology, and robust footprint, particularly in the Eastern U.S. We are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Sunseeker as its sole distributor in the U.S., further enhancing our presence in the yacht category. This agreement, combined with our recent acquisition of Roscioli Yachting Center and formation of the OneWater Yacht Group, unifies and expands our yacht sales and services offerings. We believe this provides a springboard for further growth as we continue to expand our portfolio of premium brands and extend our reach in the luxury yacht market," said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer for OneWater Marine.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

