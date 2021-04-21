OneValley launches online community and resource hub exclusively for startups in the Pittsburgh region.

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneValley, a global innovation platform, this week launched its highly anticipated Pittsburgh Entrepreneurship Platform , fondly coined PEP exclusively to Pittsburgh-based startups, providing an online community platform and resource hub that connects startups and innovators to locally-curated resources, services, mentors, and investors from the region, while also providing a gateway to global networks.

OneValley CEO, Nikhil Sinha praised the local organizations that have supported this project and its mission to develop a vibrant entrepreneurial community and vision to build the next innovation hub in Pittsburgh. "It's exciting to see this vision which has been years in the making coming to life with the support of our partners and strong advocates in democratizing innovation and empowering startups driving impactful change globally," he says. "Through the Pittsburgh Startup Challenge , our first step in launching into the local market, we've already seen the exceptional talent, innovation, and ground-breaking technology coming out of the region, and now with the launch of PEP, we'll only see this talent and growth amplify. It's an incredibly exciting time for us."

The Pittsburgh Entrepreneurship Platform which has been built in partnership with Ascender and generous support from the Richard King Mellon Foundation , is powered by OneValley's Passport, a global innovation platform that supports over 40,000 entrepreneurs with vital tools, hundreds of resources, impactful discounted services, and network connections to mentors and investment and funding opportunities. PEP which is geared to onboard and support every Seed and Pre-Series A startup in the Pittsburgh ecosystem will feature local venture capitalists and expert mentors from the region, including over $1 million in discounted and free startup-focused tools and services.

"What's most exciting about this platform, is that we can provide all the experience and benefits that thousands of global founders are already leveraging through OneValley's Passport platform," says Alec Wright, Chief Innovation Officer at OneValley. "Through PEP the Pittsburgh community will have direct access to Passport, but we're also spotlighting the immense talent, key services, and resources that are homegrown right here in Pittsburgh and making it easily available to the local startup community."

"Ascender works daily with entrepreneurs, and it is obvious that this platform was made with founders' needs in mind," says Nadyli Nunez, Executive Director at Ascender. "The platform centralizes a large chunk of everyday needs for founders. They can find the core components to growing their business all in one place. It's a no-brainer for anyone serious about their venture, and I encourage everyone to check it out."

On joining the platform , members will get immediate access to booking 1:1 local mentors, and connect with local VCs and angel investors. Plus OneValley will be hosting a diverse series of office hours with top Silicon Valley and global venture firms, fireside chats with experienced founders who have built $1B+ tech startups, CEO roundtables, startup pitch events, and workshops focused on helping founders access the mentorship and tech tools needed to build and scale their business.

PEP includes a robust events calendar, kicking off April with a Fireside Chat and Q&A with Nikhil Sinha, CEO of OneValley, on his insights from launching and scaling multiple technology startups, and the resources startups need to increase their chance of success. Nikhil is a serial founder and the former Chief Business and Chief Content Officer at Coursera. Members will also benefit from a rolling series of Founders Office Hours, and this April 29th OneValley will also host a special edition pitch event - The Future of Robotics for Manufacturing & Logistics in partnership with the ARM Institute , showcasing the top robotics companies coming out of the Pittsburgh region.

OneValley's impact on the Pittsburgh region won't just live online. The Roundhouse at Hazelwood Green will be home to their new state-of-the-art Innovation Center with doors opening this June 2021, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Startup Challenge Finals event. The Innovation Center will become home to local tech startups offering entrepreneurial-focused coworking spaces, smart indoor-outdoor collaborative working, and events space, and flexible workshop and training rooms with all members receiving access to PEP.

To learn more about the Pittsburgh Entrepreneurship Platform and to register, visit www.theonevalley.com/pittsburgh

About OneValleyOneValley, formerly GSVlabs, is a global entrepreneurship platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, that supports entrepreneurs, accelerates startups, and empowers organizations across the world that foster innovation communities. OneValley directly supports over 40,000 members and indirectly another 175,000+ through our enterprise partnerships and platforms, powered by our online platform Passport, the world's most comprehensive innovation platform connecting Silicon Valley to the World and the World to Silicon Valley. For more information about OneValley, visit www.theonevalley.com .

About the Richard King Mellon FoundationFounded in 1947, the Richard King Mellon Foundation is the largest foundation in southwestern Pennsylvania, and one of the 50 largest in the world. The Foundation's projected 2020 year-end endowment was $3.1 billion, and its Trustees in 2020 awarded grants and Program Related Investments totaling $130 million. The Foundation focuses its funding on six primary program areas, delineated in its 2021-2030 Strategic Plan.

About AscenderAscender, a 501(c)3 and vibrant community of innovators located in East Liberty, helps entrepreneurs start and build their companies by offering educational programming, mentorship, expert coaching, incubation, and a collaborative coworking space. In 2020, Ascender worked with more than 40 community partners to support 500+ startup founders and small business owners from various industries thrive. Get to work with Ascender by visiting www.ascenderpgh.com

