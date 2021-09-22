OneTrust Named A Leader In 2021 GRC Platform Evaluation

Independent research cites OneTrust "among the most comprehensive platforms in this evaluation"

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms Q3 2021. According to the Forrester report, "OneTrust's platform leverages a single code base and common UI to support all standard GRC use cases, plus third-party risk, ethics, ESG, data governance, and privacy, placing it among the most comprehensive platforms in this evaluation."

Download the report : The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms Q3 2021

The report is based on a 25-criterion evaluation and analyzed 15 of most significant vendors in the market. It states, "OneTrust debuted its GRC platform with a mission to help customers, employees, and partners leverage trust to solve complex, cross-functional business problems. An ambitious growth strategy is supported by aggressive hiring, rapid product development, and a flurry of M&A activity, including recent acquisitions of Integris, DocuVision, and Convercent."

OneTrust GRC is an integrated risk management platform that delivers a complete, measured view of your business's risk portfolio, provides clear insights to leadership, and optimizes the execution of routine tasks. Focusing on a user-friendly experience, organizations use OneTrust GRC's flexible framework to align business operations with standardized risk methodologies.

Most recently, OneTrust announced the acquisition of security assurance and certification automation platform, Tugboat Logic. As part of this acquisition, joint customers will be able to leverage an easy-to-use platform of trust that accelerates the achievement of ISO 27001, SOC 2, and other certifications at a price point they can afford.

Over the course of the last year, OneTrust's GRC platform has earned analyst designations by continuing to deliver results for customers, including:

"The OneTrust team is on a mission to change GRC market from a once reactive, overly complex, and segmented risk approach, to one that puts automation, user experience, and trust first," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "In two years, we've been able to deliver on this mission and this report solidifies our position as a leader in GRC space."

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms Q3 2021. For information or to request a demo, visit OneTrustGRC.com.

About OneTrustOneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 150 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG - Environmental, Social & Governance Software

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

