NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTag, the innovative end-to-end programmatic AdTech company, today announced the appointment of Robin Skrzypek as Director of Business Development.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTag, the innovative end-to-end programmatic AdTech company, today announced the appointment of Robin Skrzypek as Director of Business Development. As Director of Business Development, Skrzypek is responsible for the development of strategic publisher relationships and helping to facilitate the company's North American expansion.

" Robin is a strategic thinker with deep publisher relationships going back nearly 2 decades. We're thrilled to have him join our team as we set our sights on the next phase of growth", said Chrisitan Baer, VP of Sales - OneTag.

Skrzypek brings with him more than decades of sales and business development experience. He has held key leadership roles for a range of companies including 47 Media, Bankrate, and Technorati.

"OneTag has created a truly unique and valuable offering for both publishers and advertisers. There just aren't many green pastures left in AdTech but OneTag found one. It's exciting to join a team of smart industry veterans that are focused on driving real innovation for the entire ecosystem." - Robin Skrzypek

About OneTagFounded in 2015, OneTag's journey began as a DSP partner to Denstu, Publicis, Omnicom, GroupM and Havas in Italy. Today, OneTag has grown into an innovative end-to-end programmatic solution connecting the world's leading publishers with the brands and agencies that seek to advertise on them.

OneTag's platform empowers the entire programmatic ecosystem by delivering value through next-generation DSP and SSP technology.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onetag-grows-us-team-and-adds-robin-skrzypek-on-global-business-development-301363827.html

SOURCE OneTag