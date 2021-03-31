OneSpaWorld Completes Previously Announced Leadership Transition

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) - Get Report ("OneSpaWorld," or the "Company"), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced that its previously announced leadership transitions will take effect today, March, 31, 2021.

Glenn Fusfield, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, will retire today after 20 years of service. Glenn will continue to serve as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman and previous Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2001 through 2018, will assume the title of Chief Executive Officer once again.

As announced on September 16, 2020, Susan Bonner commenced her employment as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company on October 13, 2020. In her position, Ms. Bonner is part of the executive leadership team and has global responsibility for overseeing the successful direction, planning and execution of all aspects of OneSpaWorld's revenue and operating initiatives to further accelerate the Company's growth plan.

Marc Magliacano, OneSpaWorld Board member and Managing Partner of L Catterton, commented: "Today marks the completion of the CEO transition we announced last September, and I want to personally thank Glenn for his significant contributions over the past 20 years at OneSpaWorld. We are delighted to have Leonard reassume the position of Chief Executive Officer, a role he held with the Company for 17 years. We believe that Leonard's continuing leadership as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, combined with the talents of our expansive management team that now includes Susan Bonner as Chief Commercial officer, positions the Company to maximize the power of its vast operating platform and leadership position in the operation of health and wellness centers on board cruise ships, to take OneSpaWorld to new heights as operations resume."

Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Glenn is a long-time partner and I am grateful for his expertise and contributions to the success of our Company. I will miss working alongside him and look forward to benefiting from his insights as a member of the Board."

Glenn Fusfield commented: "The past 20 years have been extremely rewarding for me, and I am honored to have worked with an incredible team. Together we have achieved and exceeded many goals, including securing more than 90% market share in the operation of health and wellness centers on board cruise ships by delivering exceptional performance and innovation in service for our cruise line and destination resort partners and their customers. I leave with tremendous satisfaction in all that we have accomplished and I am pleased to be able to continue to contribute as a member of the Board of Directors. I remain confident that the best years lie ahead for OneSpaWorld."

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products, currently onboard 166 cruise ships and at 52 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds a leading market position within the international leisure market built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

On March 19, 2019, OneSpaWorld completed a series of mergers pursuant to which OSW Predecessor, comprised of direct and indirect subsidiaries of Steiner Leisure Ltd., and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. ("Haymaker"), a special purpose acquisition company, each became indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of OneSpaWorld. Haymaker is the acquirer and OSW Predecessor the predecessor, whose historical results have become the historical results of OneSpaWorld.

