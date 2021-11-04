OneSpaWorld And F45 Training Bring The First F45 Studio To Sea On Board Celebrity Cruises

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ: OSW), one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world today announced an innovative, first-of-its-kind collaboration with F45 Training Holdings Inc.

OneSpaWorld (OSW) - Get OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. Report, one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world today announced an innovative, first-of-its-kind collaboration with F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") (FXLV) - Get F45 Training Holdings Inc. Report, the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, for Celebrity Cruises, a new luxury, award-winning brand. Under the multi-year agreement, OneSpaWorld will feature F45 studios and iconic 45-minute functional training classes on board select Celebrity ships. The first F45 studio was formally launched today with workouts on board the Celebrity Apex's naming cruise.

"We are thrilled to work with OneSpaWorld and Celebrity Cruises on this exciting new collaboration, bringing F45's functional, effective, fun, and community-driven workouts to guests," said Adam J. Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45. "We are committed to finding new and innovative ways to offer what we consider to be the world's best workout to new and existing F45 members around the world. With this partnership, we are expanding the reach of F45's fitness offering as we begin to market to the 30 million passengers who travel on cruise ships each year."

"OneSpaWorld continues to innovate and elevate the fitness experience with cutting-edge programming that brings value to our guests," said Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman and CEO, OneSpaWorld. In F45, we have found a fitness company that is ahead of curve and shares like-minded values with us, bringing cruise line guests new and fresh fitness classes at sea that have become widely popular on land. We too are excited to work with F45 and look forward to exploring opportunities with other banners where we feel it would offer tremendous value."

The first-at-sea debut of F45 further reinforces the Company's innovative go-to-market strategy and follows its similar first-ever partnerships with the U.S. Military as well as prestigious universities such as Stanford University, University of Southern California and University of Texas.

For more information about the Company, visit F45's investor relations page.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company's global footprint. For more information www.f45training.com.

About OneSpaWorld

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 169 cruise ships and at 53 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for more than 65 years.

