OneSmart To Present At Morgan Stanley's Virtual Asia TMT Conference On September 2, 2020

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that the Company will present at Morgan Stanley's...

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) - Get Report ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that the Company will present at Morgan Stanley's Virtual Asia TMT Conference on September 2, 2020.

Mr. Greg Zuo, OneSmart's Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategic Officer is scheduled to participate in the panel discussion titled "What to Choose Post COVID-19: Online or Offline" and management will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at this event.

For additional information, please contact your Morgan Stanley representative.

About OneSmartFounded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 education company in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart 1-on-1 business (the leading premium K-12 1-on-1 education business in China), HappyMath (the leading premium young children math education business in China), and FasTrack English (the second largest premium English education business in East China), and OneSmart Online (the leading premium online education platform in China). As of May 31, 2020, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 449 learning centers across 33 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://ir.onesmart.org.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmartMs. Ida Yu+86-21-2250-5891E-mail: ir@onesmart.org

ChristensenIn ChinaMr. Andrew McLeod Phone: +852 2232 3941E-mail: amcleod@christensenir.com

In the USMr. Tip FlemingPhone: +1-480-614-3004Email: tfleming@ChristensenIR.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-to-present-at-morgan-stanleys-virtual-asia-tmt-conference-on-september-2-2020-301117612.html

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited