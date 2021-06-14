OneRepublic To Perform At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino For Exclusive Two-Night Engagement September 4 And 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum-selling band OneRepublicis taking over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casinothis Labor Day Weekend with an exclusive two-night engagement Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5, marking the first shows back at the venue this year. The performances are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

An artist presale is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Zappos customers will have access to a presale running from Wednesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 17 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PTat ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT ONEREPUBLIC

GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the multi-platinum-selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a GRAMMY Award nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets" and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 33 million plus-selling single "Counting Stars," along with a worldwide tour. OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. During the spring of 2019, the band released "Start Again ft. Logic," a song featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why and "Connection" which was part of FCA's Summer of Jeep campaign. Most recently, OneRepublic released "Run" off their upcoming album, Human. In 2020, the group released "Lose Somebody" with Kygo and "Wild Life," which appeared in Disney+'s original movie, Clouds. OneRepublic has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's tracks, "Rescue Me," "Somebody To Love," "Wanted," "Didn't I," and "Better Days" from their upcoming album, Human, are out now.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) - Get Report is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Usher, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Earth, Wind & Fire, Styx, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 newly restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK ®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - Get Report. For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

