OneMain Holdings To Present At Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Financial Services Investor Conference

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) - Get Report announced today that Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO, and Micah Conrad, CFO, will present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services Conference at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Webcast Information

The general public is invited to listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of OneMain's website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. The replay of the conference call will be available via audio webcast through August 18, 2021.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (OMF) - Get Report has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With approximately 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

