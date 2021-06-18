OneMain Holdings To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) announced today that Micah Conrad, Chief Financial Officer, and Jenny Osterhout, Chief Strategy Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference at 9:10 a.

Webcast Information

The general public is invited to listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of OneMain's website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. The replay of the conference call will be available via audio webcast through September 21, 2021.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (OMF) - Get Report has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With about 1,400 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

