OneMain Financial Banks On Citrix® To Deliver Future Of Consumer Lending

The global pandemic has fundamentally altered the way we live and work. And OneMain Financial is using technology to adapt to the changes and continue to serve its customers with the excellence they have come to expect. Using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) - Get Report , the loan specialist is building a modern digital workspace through which its employees can securely and reliably access the resources they need to work from anywhere and provide customers with the support they need, when and where they need it.

"Life is complicated right now, and we want to help our customers by making it easier than ever for them to access the services they need to manage their finances whether they are online or in a branch office," said Nag Vaidyanathan, Chief Information Officer, OneMain. "To do this, we must provide our team with everything they need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done."

An Agile, Hybrid Approach

With Citrix, OneMain can accommodate the flexible and hybrid models driving work today and into the future and gain the agility needed to support rapidly changing business requirements and customer needs. Using Citrix's cloud-delivered digital workspace solutions, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ and Citrix ADC™, OneMain can:

Serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools employees need to work from anywhere and perform at their best

Dynamically apply security policies based on a user's behavior and environment to ensure the safety of devices and information

Leverage cloud-based solutions to quickly and efficiently onboard employees and scale resources as necessary to keep pace with market demand

"Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority, and we have to be able to adapt quickly as CDC health protocols and guidelines evolve," said Vaidyanathan. "Citrix provides us with a modern platform we can rely on to achieve this goal."

OneMain joins more than 400,000 companies around the world who are using Citrix solutions to transform their operations and deliver the future of work. Click here to learn more about the success they are having.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (OMF) - Get Report has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com

About Citrix

Citrix (CTXS) - Get Report builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

