OneMain Financial Appoints Lisa Hall To Board Of Directors

OneMain Financial, the country's largest installment lender to hardworking Americans with nonprime credit, announced that Lisa Hall was appointed to its Board of Directors.

Hall recently joined Apollo Global Management as Impact Chair and also is a non-resident Fellow at Georgetown University. She previously was the Fair Finance Lead at Georgetown's Beeck Center for Social Impact + Innovation, which engages global leaders to drive social change and impact at scale.

Hall's long career has been dedicated to social impact investing, community development and economic justice. She was a Managing Director at Anthos Fund & Asset Management, where she launched and managed the firm's impact investing portfolio. Earlier in her career, Hall was CEO of the Calvert Foundation, an organization that makes loans to mission-driven organizations worldwide. She also served as a Senior Policy Advisor on economic and community development policy issues on the National Economic Council for former President Bill Clinton.

"Lisa's broad experience and proven track record of advocating for underserved communities and investing in socially conscious organizations fits well with OneMain's mission of improving the financial lives, capability and mobility of hardworking Americans," said Doug Shulman, President and CEO of OneMain. "We look forward to her valuable contributions."

Hall holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with a Bachelor of Science in economics and marketing. She is a member of Habitat for Humanity International's Board of Directors.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (OMF) - Get Report has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With nearly 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its more than 8,700 team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

