OneLogin Named A Leader In The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Access Management

This evaluation was based on completeness of vision and ability to execute on its extensive and robust features

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , a global leader in identity and access management, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Access Management. OneLogin was one of 11 vendors evaluated and was named a Leader based on Gartner analysts evaluation of its Workforce and Customer identity and access management (IAM). It offers high customer satisfaction ratings, competitive pricing, bundled offerings, and flexible a la carte options.

"As remote work increases access management tool adoption, and security controls shift to identity, the ability to secure access with AM strategies aligned with continuous adaptive risk and trust assessment is paramount. Cost optimization for IT spending (e.g., AM) will also increase during 2021."

Gartner Report: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Access Management" [By Analysts Michael Kelley, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira], [17 November 2020].

OneLogin offers robust product functionality across the workforce and customer identity access management (CIAM). This includes advanced feature sets such as our AI-Powered SmartFactor Authentication TM and Vigilance AI TM to streamline visibility into login attempts in real-time, enabling businesses to act quickly and address high-risk activities. OneLogin allows customers to implement secure and customizable authentication flows with policy-based multi-factor authentication (MFA) and flexible APIs. All of this is packaged in competitively priced and easy, bundled offerings, allowing customers to choose what best suits their needs.

"We believe that Gartner positioning OneLogin in the Leaders quadrant confirms our place in the market and further substantiates our robust product capabilities that span across the workforce and customer identity and access management," said Brad Brooks, OneLogin's President and CEO. "Additionally, we know that our customers' success defines our success as a business. We put them first, and firmly believe this is one of our key strengths. This validates to us our customers' delight in us."

OneLogin is a customer-focused organization and is committed to putting its customers at the heart of its philosophy, as evidenced by peer reviews such as Gartner Peer Insights, which gives it a 4.7 out of 5 stars*. This year alone the company was able to hit incredible performance numbers with its industry-leading Project Hydraboost , enhance its SmartFactor Authentication option to include custom login flows and Smart Access, pivot to an API-first approach with its design, and improved end-user experience with UI enhancements and a new mobile app. Additionally, the company has seen tremendous growth and team expansion across the globe with multiple offices in North America, EMEA, and Mexico. It secures over 2,500 customers worldwide, and, growing.

"OneLogin enabled us to create a single, secure entry point to applications while enabling our member firms to keep their local compliance measures in place. Said Helder Santos, Director of Digital & Information Technology at CMS Legal . "Our member firms continue using their local identity providers but we can be confident about secure access to commonly used resources."

For more information about OneLogin and its industry-leading services, please visit https://www.onelogin.com/ .

*Reviews and ratings are current as of November 23, 2020, and are based on 89 reviews in the past 12 months.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About OneLogin, Inc.OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management. Our Trusted Experience Platform TM provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. Headquartered in San Francisco, OneLogin secures over 2,500 customers worldwide, including Airbus, Stitch Fix, and AAA. To learn more visit www.onelogin.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onelogin-named-a-leader-in-the-2020-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-access-management-301181702.html

SOURCE OneLogin