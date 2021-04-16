OneHSN To Help Address COVID-Related Staffing Crisis In Childcare Sector Through New Technology Partnership With BookJane

Partnership comes on the cusp of the federal budget expected to focus on health, childcare, and the shortage of women in the workforce TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, One Human Service Network ("OneHSN"), a Canadian-based corporation that optimizes...

Partnership comes on the cusp of the federal budget expected to focus on health, childcare, and the shortage of women in the workforce

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, One Human Service Network ("OneHSN"), a Canadian-based corporation that optimizes human service delivery through its innovative digital childcare platform Childcare Connect TM, has entered a technology partnership with BookJane, a technology platform that helps long term care (LTC) and senior living facilities find, schedule and communicate with staff. The innovative technology partnership is expected to help alleviate one of the country's most pressing issues — a shortage of qualified early childhood educators.

The announcement falls on the cusp of the 2021 federal budget which is expected to address the health, childcare, and job creation issues facing Canada's workforce. The shortage of qualified educators in childcare is a growing global crisis. Survey data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the loss of over 160,000 women childcare workers from April 2020 to January 2021, increasing the number of resource-strapped childcare providers, thereby reducing childcare space options for families.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the critical need for innovation to help tackle the staff recruitment and retainment challenges being faced by the childcare sector everywhere," says Darryl Buck, President, and CEO of OneHSN. "Our partnership with BookJane will help to improve the access, affordability, and choice of childcare for families and assist childcare workers to get back to work."

With OneHSN's platform of technology, governments and service agencies responsible for building accessible, affordable, high quality childcare service systems can now solve the acute staffing challenges faced by childcare providers and focus on what matters most: educating their children. BookJane's all-in-one platform and marketplace capabilities allow childcare providers to fill shifts, schedule and communicate with their internal, organizational staff, or find extra staff resources on-demand.

The partnership allows OneHSN to expand its offering, allowing clients to make data-centric decisions with advanced forecasting and real-time analytics across an organization or childcare service system in municipal, provincial, state, territory, or country levels.

"We're very excited about our partnership with OneHSN to help solve some of the childcare challenges in North America," says Curtis Khan, CEO, and Founder of BookJane.

About One Human Service NetworkFor the past 25 years, OneHSN has been a technology partner with government ministries and agencies, local and regional municipalities, and service agencies to support system-wide service integration to streamline access, standardize service delivery and track outcomes. Our childcare platform is already used by over 50% of the municipalities in Ontario including in both urban and rural settings, and has served over 1.28 million childcare applications, and 3,400 childcare providers. OneHSN's and BookJane's platforms can be deployed virtually and immediately. For more information, please email info@OneHSN.com or call 1-800-733-4762 Ext. 202 and visit: www.OneHSN.com.

About BookJane Inc.BookJane is an award-winning and innovative human capital management technology solution that helps over 700 healthcare facilities across North America digitally manage their internal and external workforces, so they can optimize staff fulfilment and deliver the very best client care. Learn more at BookJane.com, twitter.com/BookJaneInc, instagram.com/BookJaneInc, facebook.com/BookJane.

