OneConnect Wins Two Awards For Its Pioneering Fintech Solutions At The Asian Banker China Awards 2021

BEIJING, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) - Get Report ("OneConnect"), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions and an associate of Ping An Group, won two awards at the Asian Banker China Awards during the Finance China 2021 conference in Beijing on July 22, organized by the authoritative international financial magazine the Asian Banker.

OneConnect's Know Your Manager (KYM) Smart Investment & Research Platform won China's Best Retail Investment Technology Award, while its Big Data Risk Identification & Early Warning Platform won China's Best Data Analysis Technology Award in the Risk Control Category, reflecting the technological prowess of its proprietary solutions.

OneConnect's KYM Smart Investment & Research Platform leverages Ping An's decades of research in outsourcing investment, combining it with the Chinese market's unique characteristics to provide an integrated platform that covers the end-to-end investment process. Incorporating in-depth research on public and private fund products and managers as well as the macro environment and assets formats, the platform conducts 3D modeling to effectively realize intelligent investment. Boosted by AI, the platform empowers fund research, portfolio construction, portfolio management, risk attribution, performance attribution, report management, and more, enabling financial institutions to improve their asset management capabilities.

OneConnect's Big Data Risk Identification & Early Warning Platform, which operates in real-time and serves banks, integrates internal and external information to provide corporate risk profiles, operating conditions, and more. Meanwhile, modeling by cutting-edge machine learning and other algorithms generate early warning signals in real-time and feedback signal processing results to help banks reduce costs and increase efficiency. By comparing key quantitative indicators before and after the implementation of client projects, the system helps institutions significantly shorten transaction times as well as reduce manpower requirements and training costs, all the while boosting the number of transactions and active customers to realize revenue growth.

The Asian Banker Awards is one of the most highly-regarded annual awards ceremonies in the financial services industry. Each year, the Asian Banker undertakes a rigorous and comprehensive review of industry players, products, and solutions. OneConnect's KYM Smart Investment & Research Platform and Big Data Risk Identification & Early Warning Platform were selected thanks to their technological innovation and usability, reflecting the company's technical strengths and the value of their proprietary innovations.

OneConnect highly prioritizes R&D, dedicating more than RMB 3.8 billion between 2017-2020. In the future, OneConnect will continue to invest in developing its IP, continuously enhance its core technical capabilities, and accelerate the integration of technology in a wide range of scenarios to unleash transformation across the wider financial services sector.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect (NYSE: OCFT) is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions. The Company's platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company's solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company's customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses - from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

