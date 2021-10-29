OneConnect To Announce Third Quarter Financial Results

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) - Get OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. Report ("OneConnect" or the "Company"), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the Third quarter 2021 after U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 18, 2021. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time

Online registration

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7195680

Please register in advance using the link provided above. You will receive an email confirmation with conference access information and a unique participant ID. The registration link will be valid through the duration of the call for any late signup.

The financial results and an archived transcript will be available at OneConnect's investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

About OneConnect

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions. We are a Chinese national high-tech enterprise and was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019 (OCFT) - Get OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. Report. The Company integrates extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology to provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. These solutions enable our customers' digital transformations, which help them improve efficiency, enhance service quality, reduce costs and risks.

OneConnect is an associate of Ping An Group. By leveraging Ping An Group's over 30 years of extensive experience in financial services, OneConnect has established long-term cooperation with financial institutions to accurately addresses their needs of digital transformation. We provide four integrated solutions across the full scope of the businesses - from digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital insurance to Gamma Platform (the financial technology infrastructure provider). Besides showing strength and deepening capacity as a financial institution, OneConnect also actively promotes the digital transformation of financial service ecology and provides trade, credit, supply chain, data security, risk management and other related scientific and technological services for the government, regulatory and enterprise users. The company has also successfully exported "Made in China" technology solutions to overseas financial institutions. As of June 30, 2021, we have served 100+ customers in 20 countries and regions mainly in Southeast Asia.

OneConnect has world-leading technology capabilities for financial services in AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain and Financial Cloud. As of June 30, 2021, we have submitted 5,075 global patent applications, including 1199 overseas patent applications. And OneConnect has won 59 technology awards in international competitions, including four-times entered the list of IDC Fintech Global Top 100 for four consecutive years, and rose to No. 59 in 2021; In additional, OneConnect has won BAI Global Insurance Certification Award, the 1st Prize in the OMG Micro-expression Competition, the 1st Prize in Machine Learning in DROP Leaderboard, 2020 KPMG China Leading Fintech 50, 2021 Forbes Global Blockchain 50, etc. And we have also passed CMMI5 international certification.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com.

