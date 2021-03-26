OneConnect Files Annual Report On Form 20-F

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect" or the "Company") (OCFT) - Get Report, a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 26, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ocft.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to pub_yztir@ocft.com.

