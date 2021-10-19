OneBill To Exhibit At Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2021, Booth #360

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software Inc., a silicon-valley SaaS company that has an advanced end-to-end subscription management, billing, and revenue management software platform, announced today that they will be exhibiting at Channel Partners Conference 2021 in Las Vegas, November 1-4, 2021, the world's largest event for agents/subagents, MSPs, VARs, consultants, integrators, master distributors, IT providers and more.

OneBill is one of the leading cloud billing solutions providers founded in 2009 by JK Chelladurai, an IT veteran with three decades of experience in building BSS/OSS solutions for the Telecommunications industry. OneBill is the only platform that can do "Real-Time Agent and Partner Settlements" and one of the very few companies to provide usage-based billing solutions for Communications Service Providers.

"OneBill is excited to build new partnerships at the Channel Partners Conference. Meet us at booth #360 to learn how OneBill is empowering channel partners with white-labeled solutions and real-time settlements. We are also looking forward to meeting our customers and partners to connect face-to-face at the show, discuss the new features recently released, and give a glimpse of what is on the roadmap for the next few quarters," said JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill.

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent billing & revenue management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, manage partners/resellers & handle real-time settlements, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey.

OneBill Contact: Barathi BalakrishnanVP, Marketing 321580@email4pr.com 844-462-7638

About Channel Partners Conference:

The Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the largest gathering for agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators, and service providers to converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping the technology services industry, and has been the leader in bringing together the best of the best and enabling the channel to build relationships, showcase top solutions and stay up-to-date on the latest trends.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onebill-to-exhibit-at-channel-partners-conference--expo-2021-booth-360-301403468.html

SOURCE OneBill Software Inc.