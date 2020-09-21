OneAscent Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting For Birmingham Headquarters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAscent announced that Pearson and Associates is rebranding as OneAscent Wealth Management. OneAscent Wealth will continue the more than 15-year legacy Pearson and Associates established serving individuals and institutions who want their investments to align with their values. The company will hold a ribbon-cutting at their headquarters, located in Hoover at 23 Inverness Center Parkway, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22. The ribbon-cutting will feature the Hoover Mayor Frank Broccato. OneAscent Wealth's new Birmingham headquarters will enable the firm's team of financial advisors to serve clients nationwide. The company has announced offices in Tennessee and Georgia, with more locations coming soon.

OneAscent Wealth provides wealth management, financial services, and investment solutions using proprietary tools to help individuals and institutions develop a values-based process for planning, investments, and stewardship.

"We help our clients live well and finish well," said OneAscent Wealth Founder and CEO Harry Pearson. "We believe your investments should align with your values not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because it is a wise approach to investing."

OneAscent Wealth is launching with new tools and resources designed to serve clients who want their investments to align with their values. Most mutual funds and other pooled investment products don't provide insight into the industries and causes supported by companies in their portfolio. OneAscent Wealth uses proprietary technology to identify mutual funds invested in companies that profit from abortion, pornography, tobacco, gambling, and other industries that might not align with their client's values. This opens the "black box" of pooled investments, enabling investors to make informed decisions about the industries funded by their investments. Each client is unique, so OneAscent's financial advisors make complicated financial topics easy-to-understand while providing custom financial planning solutions tailored to their needs.

"Investments should support companies that meet a need in the marketplace while generating profits and positive returns," said Pearson. "We help our clients invest in companies that bless humanity and generate sustained returns."

OneAscent is a family of companies committed to delivering Kingdom-class financial solutions to advisors and investors. OneAscent Wealth Management advisors help individuals and institutions find clarity, confidence, and contentment in their financial lives. Our comprehensive suite of solutions aligns your planning, investment, and stewardship decisions with what you value most.

