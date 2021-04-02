One Year Anniversary Of Tragic Fatal Accident, Napa

NAPA, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chancellor Steven Goforth died tragically on April 2, 2020. He was 30 years old. While visiting a distressed friend in need, Chance was traveling in a vehicle at Olney Family Vineyards in Napa, California. The driver of the vehicle lost control at a curve in the roadway, causing the vehicle to become submerged in an irrigation pond at the vineyard. Chance was unable to exit the vehicle and rescue efforts were called in too late to save Chance's life.

On the anniversary of his death, Chance's family is still searching for answers about how such an unimaginable loss could happen. Chance's parents, Mark and Sherri Goforth, feel they owe it to Chance to hold those responsible for Chance's death accountable. Despite a diligent and thorough investigation by the California Highway Patrol, no criminal charges have been brought relating to Chance's passing.

To continue the investigation into Chance's death, Mark and Sherri have brought a civil lawsuit against the owner of the vehicle, Peter Olney, and Olney Family Vineyard and its owners, David Olney, and Shirley Gill-Olney. The lawsuit alleges that Peter Olney negligently lost control of his motor vehicle, causing the incident. The lawsuit also alleges that the negligent design and maintenance of the roadway near the irrigation pond, coupled with the lack of signage, barriers, lighting, or warnings at the curve in the roadway also caused or contributed to Chance's death.

Although April 2 will always be the day they lost Chance, his family wants to treat this day as an opportunity to remember Chance and share his spirit of warmth, friendliness, and selflessness with others. Mark and Sherri are hopeful that their suit can raise awareness and help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Attorney Bradley Liggett with Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. represents Mark and Sherri Goforth for their wrongful death lawsuit. Please direct any information or inquires to Mr. Liggett by phone (805-544-0100) or email ( brad@harrispersonalinjury.com ).

