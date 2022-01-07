One World Universe's Newly Created Subsidiary Officially Named Dysfunctional Rehabilitation Limited

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is pleased to announce their newly formed subsidiary which will focus on the revival of Expert Market listed companies will be known as Dysfunctional Rehabilitation Limited (DRL).

As previously announced, DRL will be led by CFO, Caren D. Currier. One World shall generate revenue through charging a flat fee and/or receiving share equity in the rehabilitation company as compensation for services provided. If shares are the compensation, they will be part of a stock asset portfolio. One World Universe will also have the ability to use these new "cleaned up" vehicles to "spin off" subsidiaries or new projects when they qualify and are ready to trade as their own public entity.

"My most recent Expert Market company KAT Exploration Inc., where I am currently interim CEO, is a prime example of a successful transition as it was brought pink current last week. I can clean up dysfunctional public companies that need rehabilitation and get them back up and trading. Once I have them meet all necessary regulatory requirements, I can get them back current and prep them for a possible reverse merger. The recent rule change this past September has created a great opportunity for me to use my expertise and benefit One World," stated Caren Currier CFO of OWUV.

On September 28, 2021, more than 2,000 publicly traded companies whose shares had been quoted on OTC Markets Group's Pink Open Market were shifted to OTC Markets' limited "Expert Market," where stocks were essentially suspended from official trading, for failure to make current information about the company publicly available.

This action was the result of the SEC's position that enhanced disclosure and investor protection were needed in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets, as reflected in the September 2020 amendment to Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11. This rule prohibits dealers from publishing quotations for OTC securities to quotation mediums without first reviewing certain issuer financial information and ensuring that information is current and publicly available.

