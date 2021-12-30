One World Universe, Inc. To Launch 2nd NFT Collection Named SolGORILLAS GANG

Company to Release Shareholder Letter Friday, December 31, 2021

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has developed its second NFT collection called SolGORILLAS GANG.

This 7,777 NFT collection will also launch through the LaunchMyNFT.com platform, cofounded by YouTube star "Kwebbelkop" who has 15+ million YouTube subscribers. The social media superstar will also promote this project as well. Our Discord channel is in the process of being fully set and will serve as a community forum for the company's NFT projects and where other NFT holders and shareholders can interact.

SolGORILLAS GANG is more of a mature, goofy, fun project geared towards the younger crowd that loves cannabis, mayhem, and weapons. Like our first project, a portion of the proceeds will assist One World Universe in our humanitarian efforts for the coming year. This collection will be backed by the Solana blockchain. The GORILLAS will have 8 distinct characteristics (head, ears, hat, eyes, nose/mouth, weapon, outfit, and background) where (SOL) SOLANA gear will be rarer. The NFTs will be ranked in rarity and from 1 to 7,777 and the rarer the NFT, the higher the presumed market value. Those participating in the "minting" will need a SOLANA wallet (like Phantom etc.) that will allow Solana purchases. Minting price will be affordable at just 0.2 SOL. Launch date will also be the end of next week. More details in the coming days.

"These projects are so fun to develop, and we truly want to make a splash in the NFT and Metaverse space. Many of our shareholders found us due to recent Metaverse news and we want to assure them that the Metaverse is a KEY focus for the company, and one that Mr. Craig has given me the ability to spread my wings in a larger role. We are creating NFT projects, the celebrity artist project with Gabe Di Sante is literally hours or days away, the NFT/Metaverse rights and royalties platform should be competed in January, and will continue to accumulate Metaverse land and virtual real estate. To add to that, if other Metaverse opportunities come across our desk that make sense for the company and shareholders, we will be happy to add them under the Metaverse Holding umbrella. We are aggressive, and try and stay true to our world and although December was a very busy month, we don't plan on slowing down in 2022," stated Dana Salzarulo, Director of Investor Relations for One World Universe.

The company has been extremely busy in the month of December and will release a shareholder letter tomorrow Friday to be viewed as a wrap up of 2021 and what to look forward to in 2022. Shareholders that wish to join our NFT Discord channel can do so by visiting https://discord.gg/7Cj7Ptsf.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

