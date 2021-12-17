One World Universe Inc. To Invest In Web 3.0 Rights And Royalties Management Platform

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has verbally agreed to collaborate with a Web 3.0 rights and royalties management platform for the creator industry. Terms and conditions will be disclosed soon.

The platform will be a part of the company's newly formed subsidiary Meta Universe Holding Corp. The platform will provide all creators the opportunity to mashup, edit, and remix existing art, music, photography, and film to create new works of art and media. Artistic collaborators can distribute their new creations for sale to NFT, Web 2.0 marketplaces, galleries, and museums or through the web app. Original creators protect their rights and share royalties with any collaborator, editor, or remixer for every newly created, derivative work managed through the platform.

"This will be how the storytellers, musicians, journalists, and artists behind Web 3.0 and the Metaverse will make a living collaboratively, protecting each other's rights, sharing their financial rewards, and creating the future of artistic expression, together. This platform will be a vital piece in drawing talented artists from all mediums to our new platform," stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO.

"Being a part of One World allows us to immediately have access to capital and be incubated for scalable growth of this platform. Our team has built the ultimate Web 3.0 toolset so ANYONE, ANYWHERE, can FUND, PARTICIPATE, and PROFIT from any art, music, media, entertainment, and journalism project. Nobody has seemed to solve the royalties' issue, especially from a usage or payment tracking across multiple marketplaces standpoint. Without the transparent rights protection that the company provides in the form of IP-protected NFTs, there is no way that a collaborative model of this type can take place. We found a way to protect both parties, while collecting their royalties from a newly created co-owned asset," stated the CEO Jonathan Giesen of the Web 3.0 Rights and Royalties Management Platform.

Mr. Giesen was the co-founder of Transterra Media. He has 10 years plus experience in the production and content marketplace connecting 8,500 filmmakers, photographers, and journalists with 3,000 brand and publishing clients in 150 countries. Jonathan was also the co-founder of Global Nomads Group, an educational broadcasting NGO. He led the organization for 9 years and conducted live broadcasts and documentary productions for the United Nations, CNN, ABC, and PBS from over 40 countries.

One World Universe plans to complete this transaction in the coming days. In other news, the company has completed its 3x3 land parcel within the Sandbox Metaverse game and is in final negotiations to wrap their first celebrity artist to work with Gabe Di Sante and his team. Many more updates to come by year end.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

