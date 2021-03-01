One World Universe Inc. Announces The Addition Of Steven Napoles

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports memorabilia, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has issued a corporate update to its shareholders and potential new investors.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Steven Napoles as Legal Counsel to our Team. Mr. Napoles graduated from the University of San Diego, School of Law and specializes in Business and Real Estate Law. Steve will be a great asset in guiding One World Universe as we expand our holdings into the Global Market," stated CEO, Jerry Craig.

"I am excited to join the One World Universe family, the opportunities they present and leveraging my existing relationships to further One World's mission," Steven Napoles proclaimed. "The re-emergence into the Global Marketplace will launch One World into the forefront of humanitarian efforts during these difficult times."

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT or visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office