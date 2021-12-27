One World Universe, Inc. Announces NFT Launch Schedule For OneWorld ALIENS Club

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, through their newly formed subsidiary Metaverse Holding Corp., is pleased to announce the upcoming NFT collection titled "OneWorld ALIENS Club" scheduled for launch on Friday, January 7th, 2022.

As previously mentioned, this collection will hopefully be the first of many more to come. This 10,000 NFT collection will launch through the LaunchMyNFT.com platform, cofounded by YouTube star "Kwebbelkop" who has 15 million+ YouTube subscribers. The social media superstar will promote and add guidance for the project. A Discord channel has been set up and will serve as a community forum for the NFT project where other NFT holders and shareholders can interact. Management will allow shareholders and discord users who refer a minimum of 3 users to join the OneWorld ALIENS Club discord group, the ability to be on our "whitelist" and take part in an early mint of 1,000 ALIENS.

The company had a meeting earlier today with the YouTuber, Kwebbelkop, and he and his LaunchMyNFT social media profiles will market an exclusive ALIEN to be used as a "giveaway" and assist in bringing awareness to the NFT project. The remaining 8,998 NFTs will be open and available to the public shortly after the minting of the first 1000. One World will also have an exclusive ALIEN NFT to be used in collaboration with the celebrity music artist project that will be revealed and announced very soon.

The collection is the company's first, is both colorful and fun, and 10% of the proceeds will assist One World Universe in their humanitarian efforts for the coming year. Also, 10% of the royalties will be returned back to NFT holders via an airdrop-style special offer. The NFT collection will be backed by the Ethereum blockchain, will follow similar themed NFT collection trends where certain traits of the Aliens range from common, rare to legendary. The Aliens will have 7 distinct characteristics (body, ears, hat, eyes, mouth, accessory, and background) where One World Universe hats and Ethereum gear will be rarer. The NFTs will be ranked in rarity and from 1 to 10,000 and the rarer the NFT, the higher the market value. Those participating in the "minting" will need a wallet (like Metamask etc.) that will allow Ethereum purchases. Minting price for the first 1000 will be .015ETH and the mint price for the public will be .03ETH. More details of the exact times on that day will be announced closer to launch.

Shareholders that wish to join our NFT Discord channel can visit https://discord.gg/7Cj7Ptsf. The company will continue to deliver much anticipated and promised updates daily the remaining days in December and will continue into 2022.

For further updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office