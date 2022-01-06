One World Products Announces Minyon Moore As Chairperson Of Company's Advisory Board, Focused On Leading Growth And Supplier Diversity Initiatives

In Her Role, Ms. Moore Will Focus on Coalescing the Necessary Advisors to Help the Company Achieve Growth Objectives Through its Global Platform of Sustainable Hemp and Cannabis Solutions Ms.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Products (OTC: OWPC) ("One World" or the "Company"), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, today announces the addition of Minyon Moore to its Advisory Board. She will serve as Chairperson of the Advisory Board and will be instrumental in further building the Company's Advisory Board as One World expands into multiple industries and markets. Ms. Moore will also lead the Company's efforts evaluating various global supplier diversity initiatives like the recent Stellantis National Black Supplier Development Program.

One World Products was recently selected by Stellantis N.V., one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Peugeot - to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components as part of the National Black Supplier Development Program. The Program is a joint initiative of Stellantis, and the National Business League (NBL), and is the nation's first black supplier development program.

"We are both excited and proud to have Minyon join our team. Minyon is considered one of the nation's top strategic thinkers, with extensive experience in political and corporate affairs. Her extensive background in providing counsel and developing strategies that address emerging consumer markets and public policy goals will be invaluable as we seek to become a leading international supplier of cannabis and industrial hemp," commented Isiah Thomas, Executive Chairman and CEO of One World. "As Chairperson of our Advisory Board, Minyon will lead our continued efforts to build a world-class group of individuals who will support and advise our team as we enter new industries and markets around the world," continued Mr. Thomas.

Ms. Moore stated, "One World Products is perfectly positioned to leverage its environmentally- and socially-focused efforts and sustainable hemp and cannabis platform to become a leader in the global hemp and cannabis economy. With numerous efforts across industries underway, I am excited to help the Company grow and execute, and to recruit skilled, like-minded advisors to help propel One World Products to their next level of success."

Currently a principal at the Dewey Square Group (DSG), Ms. Moore leads DSG's State and Local Affairs and Multicultural Strategies practices with clients ranging from the Fortune 100 to startup non-profits seeking counsel for developing strategies that address emerging consumer markets and achieve public policy goals. Under President Bill Clinton's administration, Ms. Moore served as Assistant to the President and Director of White House Political Affairs. In this capacity, she served as the principal political adviser to the President, Vice President, First Lady and senior White House staff, with primary responsibility for planning outreach and directing the political activities of the White House. As CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Ms. Moore was responsible for day-to-day operations and oversight of the Democratic Party.

Named one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Washington by Washingtonian Magazine, Ms. Moore has been honored with numerous awards, including the Uncommon Height Award for excellence in service to others. A Chicago native, Ms. Moore currently resides in Washington, DC. She attended the University of Illinois at Chicago and graduated from the Boston University Digital Filmmaking Program (DC). Ms. Moore has lectured at Yale University, and at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. In 2018 Ms. Moore was awarded the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) Lifetime Achievement Award and has been inducted into the AAPC Hall of Fame. Her book, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics, co-authored with Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway and Leah Daughtry, was awarded the 2019 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary work, Non-Fiction.

About One World ProductsOne World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

As its name suggests, One World is also focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, with particular emphasis on its impact on the environment as well as ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while simultaneously maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land.

