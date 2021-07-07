One Twenty Clothing Company Recalls "Sovereign Athletic" Children's Robes Due To Violation Of Federal Flammability Standard And Burn Hazard

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/One-Twenty-Clothing-Company-Recalls-Sovereign-Athletic-Childrens-Robes-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-and-Burn-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product:Children's Robes

Hazard: The children's robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact One Twenty Clothing Company US LLC for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Consumer Contact: One Twenty Clothing Company US LLC toll-free at 888-764-7763 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at product.recall@candypinkgirls.com, or online at www.candypinkgirls.com and click on "Safety Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details

Units:About 140

Description:This recall involves Sovereign Athletic-branded children's robes in navy. The long-sleeved robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. They are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4 through 16. "Sovereign Athletic," the size of the garment, and "Made in China" are printed on the sewn-in neck label. The sewn-in label at the side seam has the fabric product unit number FPU#W19-FP17, the garment product unit number GPU#W19-GP15, and the production date Jul-19.

Incidents/Injuries:None reported

Sold at:Children's boutique stores nationwide and online at www.Candypinkgirls.com from December 2019 through May 2021 for about $50.

Importer:One Twenty Clothing Company US LLC, of Dallas, Texas

Manufacturer:Shanghai Unitex Apparel, of Shanghai, China

Manufactured in:China

About the U.S. CPSCThe U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Release Number: 21-160

