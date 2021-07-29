One Source Provider Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

DEARBORN, Mich., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dearborn, Michigan based marketing powerhouse, One Source Provider otherwise known as "OSP", is celebrating a decade in business this year.

DEARBORN, Mich., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dearborn, Michigan based marketing powerhouse, One Source Provider otherwise known as "OSP", is celebrating a decade in business this year. Having started in the customer acquisition space through residential, business to business and retail sectors, the company has now evolved to overseeing 5 international subsidiary companies.

One branch of One Source Provider is OSP Health (Vibra Health Lab), which operates in Troy, Michigan and a full service and certified diagnostic laboratory that launched 2 years ago. During the recent pandemic, the company immediately responded to the communities need for COVID screenings by being the one of the first and most efficient to develop and distribute immediate 24 hour testing and results.

OSP's continued strides towards innovation and expansion positions them as a global leader in marketing and healthcare.

The 10 year Anniversary celebration kicks off in Chicago, IL early August and features Special Guests including Living legend Mike Tyson, 2 Division World Champion Badou Jack, Author/Entrepreneur David Meltzer, World Renowned Conditioning coach and Hall of Famer, Larry Wade and John Maxwell Coach, Al Herrera, amongst several other celebrities and athletes.

"It is a tremendous honor celebrating 10 years in business at OSP," Founder and CEO Dean Elali stated. "But what gives me more pleasure is reflecting on the relationships & friendships we've built over the past decade."

