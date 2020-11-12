ONE Sotheby's International Realty Launches ELEVATE

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the leading luxury brokerage firm along Florida's East Coast, announces the launch of ELEVATE, a pre-market renovation service designed to create value for the company's clientele. The new program offers sellers a seamless solution to strategically position their properties to sell fast and for a premium.

"We are committed to offering our agents the best tools and luxury services in the industry to help them unlock peak value for their clients," said ONE Sotheby's International Realty president Daniel de la Vega. "ELEVATE is a high touch, high value program that aligns with our brand and the exceptional quality of service we offer across the board. Unlike the current financing options some other brokerages offer for pre-listing home improvements, ELEVATE handles the renovation itself from start to finish, with expert teams and no upfront costs."

ELEVATE's white-glove service allows sellers and agents to transform a home or condo prior to listing it for sale, competitively positioning the property before hitting the market. A curated team of ELEVATE experts evaluate and identify upgrades that can make the property most appealing to potential buyers, then execute the entire project. From assembling a team of skilled contractors, to ordering materials and ensuring all work meets superior standards and building codes, ELEVATE handles all of the details for a stress-free experience.

"The South Florida market is experiencing an incredible surge in demand and we want to support our sellers and agents to really harness this opportunity to sell their property," said de la Vega. "ELEVATE will ensure properties stand out from competitive listings and attract a broad range of potential buyers to sell at a higher price and faster than ever."

ONE Sotheby's International Realty has already begun rolling out the platform and feedback from agents and their clients is overwhelmingly positive.

"ELEVATE is a game changer," says J. "Eddy" Martinez, sales associate at ONE Sotheby's International Realty in Miami Beach. "I am preparing to launch one of the top units at Continuum for over $10 Million and want to deliver maximum impact and value to my client. We are now working with the ELEVATE team to prepare the property for a successful launch."

