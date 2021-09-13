One Of New York's Top Wealth Planners, Marc Goldstein, Co-Authors New Book To Cut Taxes And Avoid Retirement Mistakes

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, a record number of Americans retired, adding to the 46 million already retired. According to Pew Research Center, the number of Baby Boomers retiring doubled over the previous year.

"Retiring is a complex and difficult task today, even more challenging with the global economic unrest. Very different than even a decade or two ago. There are major obstacles that retired business owners, executives and professionals must overcome to enjoy a lifestyle of freedom and preserve, protect and pass on their hard-earned wealth," said Marc Goldstein, RICP, AIF ® a nationally known financial educator, author, speaker and wealth planner.

"Retire Abundantly", a new book co-authored with Marc Goldstein, offers business owners, executives and professionals, wisdom, advice and principles on how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes to enjoy a greater lifestyle and legacy.

The new book educates and equips successful individuals and families against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail their lifestyle in retirement.

Goldstein said, "As a result of widely-held myths about investing and protecting money, many retirees are unknowingly making some costly mistakes. It is my professional responsibility to provide leadership and guidance in helping successful individuals and families cut through all the misleading, conflicting information that causes so much confusion."

For example, Goldstein says, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle, according to Fehr. The Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

The easy to read book is not laden with technical jargon but is filled with real world wisdom on wealth preservation and protection. It begins by exposing how and why the wealth and retirement planning industry has left many adrift, along with the myths that many have been led to believe. It also details the three major retirement mistakes that many are making.

The book details the twelve biggest wealth obstacles that hinder those who have successfully accumulated wealth from preserving, protecting and passing on that wealth to future generations and causes they care about deeply. The book concludes outlining the solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates the concepts detailed in the book. The book also includes a set of real-life stories of wealth failure and success, along with how to take the next step in your lifestyle and wealth planning.

"Financial independence in retirement is not once-size-fits-all. It means very different things to every single person, so the cookie-cutter approach being offered by so many advisors and financial firms will not do. Without proper planning and protection, life's uncertainties can derail peoples' lives and businesses. That's our mission. We help business owners, executives and professionals enjoy an abundant retirement by having their wealth protected against life's uncertainties and leave a lasting legacy to those they care about most." says Marc Goldstein, MBA.

About Marc Goldstein

Marc Goldstein, RICP, AIF ® is a nationally known Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Wealth Planner. As the Founder and CEO of Marc Goldstein Associates, Marc and his team have been helping successful business owners, executives and professionals preserve, protect and pass on their wealth, along with many fine non-profit organizations, since 1992. Their commitment to their clients is, "Knowledge you can count on. Advice you can trust." Marc lives in Harrison, New York with his wife, Beatriz, their daughters, Julia and Sofia, and their dog, Kai. He enjoys coaching his daughters' soccer teams, playing golf and donating his time to enrich the lives of those less fortunate.

